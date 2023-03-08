Dundee United end long losing run thanks to Aziz Behich equaliser at Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United end long losing run thanks to Aziz Behich equaliser at Livingston

By Press Association
March 8 2023, 10.03pm
Aziz Behich equalised for Dundee United (Mike Egerton/PA)
Aziz Behich scored a second-half equaliser as Dundee United ended a run of seven straight defeats by drawing 1-1 with Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Steven Bradley had given Livi an early lead by rifling high into the net after good work from Joel Nouble.

United improved after a slow start and Behich showed composure at the back post to slot home a leveller just before the hour mark.

Bradley hit the woodwork twice while United’s Sadat Anaku missed a glaring chance but both sides eventually had to settle for a draw as Jim Goodwin secured his first point as United boss.

Livingston remained seventh after ending their run of four straight defeats.

Livi boss David Martindale had been forced to shuffle his pack with injuries and Jack Fitzwater’s suspension. Luiyi De Lucas came in for his first Livingston start in defence, while Andrew Shinnie and Steven Bradley started in midfield.

Goodwin made two changes from Saturday’s defeat to Aberdeen, with Loick Ayina and Anaku replacing Ryan Edwards and Dylan Levitt.

Before the match began, both sides observed a minute’s applause for former Livingston chairman Bill Hunter who died last week.

When the action got under way it was the hosts who started on the front foot and they almost got their noses in front in the 10th minute, as good skill from Jason Holt teed up Bradley but his thumping strike from 20 yards cannoned off the crossbar.

Bradley only had to wait a couple of minutes for another chance though and this time he made no mistake.

Nouble got the better of Kieran Freeman down the left-hand side and his deflected cut back eventually found Bradley free in the six yard box to side foot the ball high into the net.

Freeman endured a torrid start to the game and – after being booked early on – he escaped a second yellow card for pulling back Cristian Montano before being replaced by Liam Smith with only half an hour on the clock.

The hosts had dominated the half but they were fortunate to go into half-time ahead as Behich drove down the left and his pin-point cross found Anaku who inexplicably sliced the ball wide of the post from only a few yards out.

United did improve after the break and they hauled themselves level just before the hour mark.

Craig Sibbald’s low cross was flicked on by Kai Fotheringham and met by Behich who side-footed across Shamal George and into the far corner.

The Livi fans were becoming frustrated and they were further incensed when Ayina caught Scott Pittman with a full-blooded challenge but referee Matthew MacDermid produced just a yellow card.

Bradley was looking the most likely for Livingston and he hit the woodwork again in the 67th minute. Mark Birighitti was far from convincing but he eventually managed to turn the Livi midfielder’s close-range shot on to the post.

United finished the stronger and Charlie Mulgrew almost won it at the death but George saved his curling free-kick from 20 yards as the match finished all square.

