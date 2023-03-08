Tennis still leads the way in women’s sport as WTA nears 50-year anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Tennis still leads the way in women’s sport as WTA nears 50-year anniversary

By Press Association
March 8 2023, 10.06pm
Billie Jean King founded the WTA 50 years ago this summer (Steve Welsh/PA)
Billie Jean King founded the WTA 50 years ago this summer (Steve Welsh/PA)

When Aryna Sabalenka lifted the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup at the Australian Open in January and collected prize money of more than £1.5million, her first words were for the woman who had handed her the silverware.

“It’s such an inspiration to receive the trophy from you,” Sabalenka told Billie Jean King. “Thank you so much for everything you’ve done for our sport.”

King had watched Sabalenka defeat Elena Rybakina from the front row of Rod Laver Arena along with six of the women who helped her make tennis the most lucrative women’s sport in the world.

June will mark half a century since King gathered more than 60 women together at the Gloucester Hotel in London to form the WTA.

The seeds had been sown three years earlier when, angry at being treated like second-class citizens in tennis’ fledgling professional era, nine women branched out on their own.

King, Rosie Casals, Nancy Richey, Kerry Melville, Peaches Bartkowicz, Kristy Pigeon, Judy Dalton, Valerie Ziegenfuss and Julie Heldman – known as the Original Nine – all signed symbolic one dollar contracts to compete in a new tour, the Virginia Slims Series.

That evolved into the WTA and later in 1973 the US Open became the first grand slam to offer equal prize money after King threatened to lead a boycott.

Joined in Melbourne by Casals, Melville, Bartkowicz, Pigeon, Dalton and Ziegenfuss, King looked back at the battle they fought for equality.

“When we dreamed about a tour, dreamed about equal prize money, we were thinking it would take a long time,” she said.

“There’s three things that we thought about with the Original Nine. (Firstly) that any girl in this world, if she were good enough, would have a place to compete. Not play, but compete.

“Number two, to be appreciated for our accomplishments, not only our looks. And number three, really important, to be able to make a living in tennis, the sport we had such a passion to play.

“As amateurs we used to get 14 dollars a day. We really wanted this. We wanted it for the future generations. We knew if we did well, it would help us a little. The real happenings were going to be to the later generations.

“It was a nightmare. It was really scary. I was really scared. But I kept thinking about the future. It’s very clear now, if you know the history, they’re living our dream.”

It took until 2007 for all the grand slams to pay equal prize money and, in the decade and a half since, remuneration has climbed steeply.

Tennis players dominate the world’s highest earning female athletes – four of the top five and seven of the top 10 in 2022, according to Forbes, with Naomi Osaka leading the way.

King is set to turn 80 later this year but she has lost none of the fire that drove her to change her sport and remains one of tennis’ most outspoken figures.

She has kept the story of the Original Nine and the WTA’s foundations in the spotlight, not just to ensure her and her trailblazing cohort are not forgotten but to try to prevent today’s players becoming complacent.

  1. Naomi Osaka - £42.1million
  2. Serena Williams - £34.1m
  3. Eileen Gu (skiing) - £17.4m
  4. Emma Raducanu - £15.4m
  5. Iga Swiatek - £12.3m

While the grand slams pay equally, there remains a substantial and widening gap at tour events, with the WTA suffering from lower commercial interest compared to the ATP and uncertainty over its previously lucrative relationship with China.

Australian Dalton, who was banned from playing in her home country because of her involvement in the breakaway tour, believes the Original Nine remain underappreciated.

“To do it all, to achieve what we’ve done, I think is fantastic,” she said. “But it’s just that I don’t think other people realise what we’ve done. I don’t think the players realise what we’ve done. I can never see it ever happening today, that people would do that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The group (L-R) Owen Bonner, Connor Davies, William Matthew, John Matthew were all cleared of assaulting the brothers.
Group cleared of savage assault at Fife yard but one convicted of abduction
2
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
3
Stephanie Millar arrives at Livingston High Court.
Dundee twin sisters dealt deadly drugs in the city
4
Ben Tagoe and 1990s clubbers at the Ice Factory Perth, which hosted the Rhumba Bar. Image: Ben Tagoe/Culture Perth.
Early 1990s ravers to reunite in Perth and Dundee for play inspired by legendary…
5
Lesha Grant arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Woman glassed love rival in Montrose and said, ‘That’s for s****ing my boyfriend’
6
Frankie & Benny's at Fife Leisure Park in Dunfermline. Image: Google Maps.
Tayside and Fife jobs fears as Frankie & Benny’s restaurants to close
7
CCTV shows the woman entering the Lochee butchers and taking the charity tin. Image: MacDonald & Son Butchers
Watch as women ‘brazenly’ walk off with charity tin from Dundee butchers
8
Customers at Perth Leisure Pool-including this group pictured from Abernethy Primary School-yesterday helped to raise money for Children in Need by taking part in a ‘flumathon’. Swimmers were asked to guess how many times the flumes would be used during the day. Entry to the contest cost a 50p donation to the charity event and the closest guess will win a prize. Also pictured are leisure assistants (from left) Kelly Stewart, Susan Dow, Kim O’Brien and Martin Lorinse. Perth Leisure Pool is involved in a number of events this week leading up to a Children in Need broadcast from the pool on Friday.
Perth Leisure Pool: Pictures show the life and splashing times of beloved venue
9
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit some parts of Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Most of Tayside and Fife now warned to expect snow after third update to…
10
The proposed AMTE Power factory at the former Michelin tyre factory site in Dundee. Image: AMTE Power.
Battery firm committed to bringing £160m factory to Dundee

More from The Courier

The incident happened on Erskine Street, Dundee. Image: Google.
Pensioner dies after being found in Dundee following alleged assault
Robert Robertson.
Dundee man 'endangered children' by leaving uncapped needles outside city nursery
Goodwin hails the travelling Arabs. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: How proactive Jim Goodwin rescued a point at Livingston
Laura Russell with her husband Ryan Russell. Image: Smarts Agency
Dundee mum fronts new health campaign after cancer returns five times
Plans to expand the caravan park at Erigmore Leisure Park have racked up 87 objections. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Over 80 objections to controversial Perthshire caravan park expansion
Newman, laft, and Dundee ace Mulligan
Dundee United goalkeeper lands first ever Scotland U21 call as Dundee ace Josh Mulligan…
Signs up to prevent parking near St Andrews harbour in preparation for filming. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Crown: Film crews set up for major production in St Andrews
Ross Cunningham on Sgurr Thuilm in Glenfinnan
ROSS CUNNINGHAM: Should people pay for access to Scotland's mountains? No, but government should
The Pars fans made noise from start to finish on Tuesday night. Image: SNS.
FAN VIEW: Floating back up the Halbeath Road after celebrations that show strong bond…
William Taylor.
Perth thief caught stealing Christmas decorations dodges jail

Editor's Picks

Most Commented