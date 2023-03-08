Sinead Peach relishing ‘exciting’ new era for women’s game after World Cup blow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Sinead Peach relishing ‘exciting’ new era for women’s game after World Cup blow

By Press Association
March 8 2023, 10.12pm
York Valkyrie’s Sinead Peach ahead of a training session at York St John University Sports Park, York. Picture date: Wednesday March 1, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SPORT Women Peach. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.
York Valkyrie’s Sinead Peach ahead of a training session at York St John University Sports Park, York. Picture date: Wednesday March 1, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SPORT Women Peach. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

World Cup heartache weighed heavy on Sinead Peach at the end of last year but the York Valkyrie star has quickly switched her focus to being at the front and centre of a bold new era for women’s rugby league.

Peach, one of five nominees for last season’s Woman of Steel award, was a shock omission from Craig Richards’ England squad for the World Cup and admitted she initially found it difficult to watch her team-mates from the sidelines.

But the 24-year-old has plenty of reasons to feel rejuvenated ahead of next month’s Betfred Women’s Super League kick-off, which for the first time will see players at two clubs – Leeds Rhinos and Peach’s rebranded Valkyrie – paid on a performance-related basis.

Sinead Peach has praised the impact of International Women’s Day (Danny Lawson/PA)

Such significant strides, which have also seen a crop of top domestic players enter talks over potential moves to Australia’s full-time Women’s NRL, have only served to emphasise the importance of International Women’s Day to Peach, who could not fathom such opportunities when she first got involved in the sport at the Hunslet amateur clubs in south Leeds.

“When I started playing my club had no girls’ team so at the age of 11 I had to form one myself,” Peach told the PA news agency.

“We would go to tournaments to have to join up with other teams just to get enough numbers. We had plenty of support but there were very few opportunities for girls, so to go from there to where the women’s game is today is unbelievable.

Sinead Peach controversially missed out on a place in last year’s World Cup (Danny Lawson/PA)

“You come to clubs like York and Leeds and you see hundreds of girls out there training. Women’s rugby is progressing day by day and season by season. That’s why it’s so important to have a day like International Women’s Day, which we can use to give the game even more exposure.”

The new season kicks off on Easter Sunday when York travel to Leeds in a repeat of last season’s Grand Final, in a game set to be staged – as with almost all Rhinos’ fixtures in 2023 – as the first part of a double-header with a men’s home game.

And while the relatively modest payments will not unduly change the logistical issues faced by the sport’s part-time players, the York captain Peach believes they represent a crucial shift in the perception of the women’s game, and of the direction she hopes it is heading.

“I work in car sales from nine until half past four every day then I travel straight from work to training,” explained Peach. “It’s hard to juggle but you do it. There are mums in the squad and I don’t even understand how they manage.

“Now that we’re getting paid it helps a bit with some of the travel costs and our work to become better athletes, but it doesn’t change our mindset or anything. The difference is that now we have a point to prove and we know we can’t disappoint.”

The hooker is eager to resurrect her international career under Richards’ replacement Stu Barrow, the first full-time incumbent of the England role, and to remain at the vanguard of the changes that she hopes will give future generations of girls the opportunity to carve careers from the sport.

York City Knights v Leeds Rhinos – Betfred Women’s Super League Grand Final – Totally Wicked Stadium
Sinead Peach’s York Valkyrie are set to resume their rivalry with Leeds Rhinos (Ian Hodgson/PA)

“I took a break from the national team after the tour to Papua New Guinea in 2019 and being away just made me realise how much I did love playing rugby for my country,” added Peach.

“I think I did enough to prove I should I have been in the (World Cup) squad, so obviously it was hard to take. Playing at a home World Cup is any girl’s dream. But I cheered on my mates in the matches at York, and realised all I could do was put my boots back on and try for the next one.

“Hopefully I’ll get a chance against France at the end of April. I have spoken to Stu and he’s said he wants me back involved. I have no problems at all and I’m back really enjoying it.

“These are such exciting times for our sport and I want to be a part of it. For any girl just starting now, seeing how players are starting to get paid and the game is being promoted, the world is their oyster.

“I go down to Hunslet Warriors now and there are these girls playing and I think back to how it started and have to pinch myself, knowing some of the girls I’m watching could potentially go all the way.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The group (L-R) Owen Bonner, Connor Davies, William Matthew, John Matthew were all cleared of assaulting the brothers.
Group cleared of savage assault at Fife yard but one convicted of abduction
2
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
3
Stephanie Millar arrives at Livingston High Court.
Dundee twin sisters dealt deadly drugs in the city
4
Ben Tagoe and 1990s clubbers at the Ice Factory Perth, which hosted the Rhumba Bar. Image: Ben Tagoe/Culture Perth.
Early 1990s ravers to reunite in Perth and Dundee for play inspired by legendary…
5
Lesha Grant arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Woman glassed love rival in Montrose and said, ‘That’s for s****ing my boyfriend’
6
Frankie & Benny's at Fife Leisure Park in Dunfermline. Image: Google Maps.
Tayside and Fife jobs fears as Frankie & Benny’s restaurants to close
7
CCTV shows the woman entering the Lochee butchers and taking the charity tin. Image: MacDonald & Son Butchers
Watch as women ‘brazenly’ walk off with charity tin from Dundee butchers
8
Customers at Perth Leisure Pool-including this group pictured from Abernethy Primary School-yesterday helped to raise money for Children in Need by taking part in a ‘flumathon’. Swimmers were asked to guess how many times the flumes would be used during the day. Entry to the contest cost a 50p donation to the charity event and the closest guess will win a prize. Also pictured are leisure assistants (from left) Kelly Stewart, Susan Dow, Kim O’Brien and Martin Lorinse. Perth Leisure Pool is involved in a number of events this week leading up to a Children in Need broadcast from the pool on Friday.
Perth Leisure Pool: Pictures show the life and splashing times of beloved venue
9
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit some parts of Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Most of Tayside and Fife now warned to expect snow after third update to…
10
The proposed AMTE Power factory at the former Michelin tyre factory site in Dundee. Image: AMTE Power.
Battery firm committed to bringing £160m factory to Dundee

More from The Courier

The incident happened on Erskine Street, Dundee. Image: Google.
Pensioner dies after being found in Dundee following alleged assault
Robert Robertson.
Dundee man 'endangered children' by leaving uncapped needles outside city nursery
Goodwin hails the travelling Arabs. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: How proactive Jim Goodwin rescued a point at Livingston
Laura Russell with her husband Ryan Russell. Image: Smarts Agency
Dundee mum fronts new health campaign after cancer returns five times
Plans to expand the caravan park at Erigmore Leisure Park have racked up 87 objections. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Over 80 objections to controversial Perthshire caravan park expansion
Newman, laft, and Dundee ace Mulligan
Dundee United goalkeeper lands first ever Scotland U21 call as Dundee ace Josh Mulligan…
Signs up to prevent parking near St Andrews harbour in preparation for filming. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Crown: Film crews set up for major production in St Andrews
Ross Cunningham on Sgurr Thuilm in Glenfinnan
ROSS CUNNINGHAM: Should people pay for access to Scotland's mountains? No, but government should
The Pars fans made noise from start to finish on Tuesday night. Image: SNS.
FAN VIEW: Floating back up the Halbeath Road after celebrations that show strong bond…
William Taylor.
Perth thief caught stealing Christmas decorations dodges jail

Editor's Picks

Most Commented