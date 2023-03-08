Dundee United ‘have something to build on’ after ending losing run at Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United ‘have something to build on’ after ending losing run at Livingston

By Press Association
March 8 2023, 11.00pm
Jim Goodwin earned his first point as Dundee United manager (Steve Welsh/PA)
Jim Goodwin earned his first point as Dundee United manager (Steve Welsh/PA)

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin hailed his side’s character after they ended a run of seven straight defeats with a 1-1 draw against Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Steven Bradley had given the hosts an early lead but Aziz Behich’s composed back post volley brought United level in the second half.

The Tangerines remain bottom of the cinch Premiership but they are only three points adrift of Kilmarnock and Goodwin hopes the draw will give them something to build on.

He said: “Very pleased with the overall performance, pleased with the level of aggression and commitment and desire that you need when you’re fighting for your lives at the bottom of the table. I thought we saw that in abundance.

“We’re not getting carried away. It’s only a point but it’s important we put a stop to the run of defeats and it gives us something now to build on.

“It’s an extremely difficult venue for any team to come. You’re going to be in the game, you know you’re going to have to max the physicality and the energy. I thought we did that.

“I thought that we were the better team. We started really poorly and I’ve got to take my fair share of the blame for that because the system wasn’t working.

“They showed the exact characteristics that you need when you’re in a relegation dogfight.

“It was 1-0 to Livingston and I think lesser teams would’ve crumbled at that point and went under and conceded a second goal very early.

“But the boys stuck together and they ground out a result and once we got the equaliser I felt that if there was a team going to go on and win the game that it would’ve been us.”

Livingston boss David Martindale was incensed that Dundee United finished the match with 11 men on the pitch, highlighting three decisions that he felt went against his side.

Martindale was left frustrated as Kieran Freeman avoided a second yellow for tug on Cristian Montano, while Loick Ayina and Sadat Anaku also were only cautioned for challenges on Luiyi De Lucas and Scott Pittman.

He said: “I’ll be honest I thought it was a big moment in the first half. That was a double yellow card and I’m sitting here and I feel a wee bit aggrieved.

“If that’s a Livingston player, I don’t know. That’s a double yellow card. Professional foul and the next touch is leading into the box but we don’t get that. I’m not going to talk about individual players.

“Then I thought there’s another two big moments and there’s a huge moment with the tackle on (Scott) Pittman.

“And the one with De Lucas, the disappointing thing for me is that the referee’s not had the opportunity to go and look at the monitor.

“We’re watching in the dugout on the monitor. We’ve got the technology now. The referee’s not always going to make the right decision in real time but with the use of the technology they can arrive at a better decision.

“Both challenges on De Lucas and especially Pittman, I’m astounded they have both come out as yellow cards and the referee wasn’t asked to go and look at the monitor.

“I’m not saying this out of being bitter. I’ve had Pittman and (Jason) Holt sent off and I genuinely didn’t think they were red cards.

“I appealed them and I lost the appeal and I’ll take it on the chin.”

