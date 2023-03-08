Robbie Neilson hits out at decision not to send off Alexandro Bernabei

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Robbie Neilson hits out at decision not to send off Alexandro Bernabei

By Press Association
March 8 2023, 11.08pm
Robbie Neilson was unhappy with a major decision (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Robbie Neilson was unhappy with a major decision (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson claimed one of his players would need to be decapitated before getting a red card in their favour at Celtic Park as he branded a decision not to re-examine an Alexandro Bernabei challenge a “shambles”.

Video assistant referee Nick Walsh checked Bernabei’s tackle on Nathaniel Atkinson while the Hearts player received treatment but referee Alan Muir was not asked to review the footage and the Argentinian escaped without any punishment.

The scores were level at the time and Celtic went on to win 3-1 as goals from Daizen Maeda, Kyogo Furuhashi and Sead Haksabanovic completed the cinch Premiership leaders’ comeback following Josh Ginnelly’s early opener.

On the first-half incident involving Bernabei, Neilson said: “To be honest I thought it was a shambles, the whole thing. First time I have ever seen no yellow card but it goes to a VAR for serious foul play.

“I’m sure Alan will look at it and firstly be disappointed with his own decision but secondly that he wasn’t asked to go and look at the VAR screen because I think, if he goes and sees it, it’s maybe a different outcome.

“But usually you come to Parkhead and need a decapitation before you get a red card against them. It wasn’t to be. It was nearly a leg off but if the head came off we might have got it.

“For periods of the game I thought we played really well. Our shape was great, we pressed really well but the most pleasing thing was we passed the ball very well.

“There were passages of play where we popped the ball through them and very rarely do you see that at Parkhead.”

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou admitted his side were not at their best in his 100th game in charge.

Postecoglou, who made four changes to his starting line-up, said: “We weren’t great, we weren’t as fluent as we have been.

“I have got to make an allowance for the fact that I made a number of changes which always kinds of disrupts things, particularly putting in guys who haven’t played for quite a while. But we had to do that.

“We didn’t really get into a rhythm we like to get into, and forced things early in the game, but the lads showed strong mentality and the best part was probably the quality of our goals.”

Furuhashi put Celtic ahead on the hour mark with his 20th league goal of the season and 25th in all competitions.

“We didn’t use him well at all. He makes fantastic runs and sometimes I get really frustrated that after 18-20 months we still don’t see them,” Postecoglou said.

“The beauty of it is he doesn’t get frustrated, he just keeps making those runs. He was an outstanding contributor again.”

Both Maeda and Ginnelly went off in the first half while the Hearts forward’s replacement, Yutaro Oda, also limped off.

On Maeda, Postecoglou said: “He got a knock on the knee and it’s a bit sore. I don’t think it’s anything serious but it’s another short turnaround to Saturday so we will have to see how he is.”

Neilson added: “Josh will be fine. He wanted to play on but I took him off as a precaution. It was just a tightness, he will be fine for Saturday.

“If it was a cup final Shanks (Lawrence Shankland) would have played, we felt another couple of days’ rest he should be 100 per cent for the weekend. The only one that will be missing is probably Oda because he got a kick on the foot. He has gone for a scan.”

