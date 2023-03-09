On this day 2008: Phillips Idowu wins world indoor triple jump gold for Britain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On this day 2008: Phillips Idowu wins world indoor triple jump gold for Britain

By Press Association
March 9 2023, 6.01am
Phillips Idowu won gold in the triple jump at the 2008 World Indoor Championships in Valencia (John Giles/PA)
Phillips Idowu won gold in the triple jump at the 2008 World Indoor Championships in Valencia (John Giles/PA)

Great Britain’s Phillips Idowu won gold in the triple jump at the World Indoor Championships in Valencia, on this day in 2008.

The 29-year-old Londoner chose the perfect moment to put together his most impressive series of jumps in competition to that point to top the podium.

Sporting a designer red hairstyle, Idowu opened with a jump of 17.10m before going out to 17.75m with his second, in the process smashing Jonathan Edwards’ 10-year-old British record and coming within eight centimetres of of the then world indoor record.

Great Britain's Phillips Idowu in action in the triple jump final at the IAAF World Indoor Championships in Valencia (John Giles/PA)
Great Britain’s Phillips Idowu in action in the triple jump final at the IAAF World Indoor Championships in Valencia (John Giles/PA)

He matched his previous personal best of 17.56m in the third round and jumped 17.45m in the next before sitting out the fifth and fouling with his final attempt.

But by that point, he had already done enough to see off the challenge of former world junior champion David Giralt and the previous year’s world outdoor gold medallist Nelson Evora.

The notoriously-inconsistent Idowu, who was presented with his medal by former world and Olympic champion Edwards, was quick to play down suggestions his achievement made him favourite for the Olympic title in Beijing later that year.

He said at the time: “Obviously this sets me up very well going into the outdoor season.

Great Britain's Phillips Idowu celebrates his victory in Valencia (John Giles/PA)
Great Britain’s Phillips Idowu celebrates his victory in Valencia (John Giles/PA)

“I think there’s still a few people who didn’t come out to these championships who must be considered also (for the Olympics).

“I like to be in the background until it’s absolutely necessary.”

In the event, Portugal’s Evora got his revenge in Beijing when he took gold with a jump of 17.67m as Idowu had to settle for silver with 17.62m.

