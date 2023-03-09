Tottenham’s Champions League nights to forget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Tottenham’s Champions League nights to forget

By Press Association
March 9 2023, 8.11am
Jose Mourinho was in charge of Spurs when they bowed out to RB Leipzig (PA)
Jose Mourinho was in charge of Spurs when they bowed out to RB Leipzig (PA)

Tottenham had another night to forget in the Champions League, bowing out to AC Milan.

A limp 0-0 draw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium raised further questions about the future of boss Antonio Conte and the Italian’s likely exit might well be expedited after the home fans angrily voiced their disapproval at full-time.

Here, the PA news agency’s Reuben Rosso-Powell looks at five other occasions where Spurs suffered in European football’s premier club competition.

Tottenham 0 Liverpool 2 – final, June 1, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool – UEFA Champions League – Final – Wanda Metropolitano
Tottenham’s Eric Dier walks past the trophy after collecting his runner’s up medal after the Champions League Final (PA/Mike Egerton)

Tottenham’s first Champions League final did not go to plan as they fell to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in Madrid.

Moussa Sissoko gave away an early penalty for a handball, which was converted by Mohamed Salah.

The game lacked intensity for most parts but any doubt about the outcome was ended when Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was unable to save Divock Origi’s strike.

Tottenham 2 Bayern Munich 7 – Group B, October 1, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur v Bayern Munich – UEFA Champions League – Group B – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Serge Gnabry celebrates at full-time after scoring four against Tottenham (PA/John Walton)

Mauricio Pochettino’s side were battered on home turf by Bayern Munich and former Arsenal man Serge Gnabry who bagged four on the night.

Tottenham were competitive in the first half having led the game through Son Heung-min, although goals by Joshua Kimmich and Robert Lewandowski gave Bayern a 2-1 lead going into the break.

The floodgates well and truly opened in the second half as Gnabry scored four times in 35 minutes, before Lewandowski grabbed another. Tottenham’s capitulation was their heaviest defeat in their new stadium.

Real Madrid 4 Tottenham 0 – quarter-final, April 5, 2011

Soccer – Barclays Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur v Wigan Athletic – White Hart Lane
Harry Redknapp’s side crumbled as they conceded four in Madrid (PA/Sean Dempsey)

The opening leg of the 2010-11 quarter-final was miserable for Spurs, who  crumbled at the Santiago Bernabeu.

A former Arsenal player again had a hand in the rout, with Emmanuel Adebayor scoring twice after Peter Crouch had been sent off early on for a second bookable offence.

Angel Di Maria and Cristiano Ronaldo sealed the victory and put the tie out of Tottenham’s reach.

RB Leipzig 3 Tottenham 0 – round of 16 second leg, March 10, 2020

RB Leipzig v Tottenham Hotspur – UEFA Champions League – Round of 16 – Second Leg – Red Bull Arena
Lucas Moura appears dejected after RB Leipzig’s Emil Forsberg scores his side’s third of the game (PA/John Walton)

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg of this last 16 clash, Spurs were torn apart in the return.

Lloris failed to keep out two first-half Marcel Sabitzer efforts which gave the hosts complete control of the tie.

Jose Mourinho’s men failed to respond in the second half and their misery was compounded when Emil Forsberg scored late on.

Tottenham 1 Juventus 2 – round of 16 second leg, March 7, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur v Juventus – UEFA Champions League – Round of 16 – Second Leg – Wembley Stadium
Paulo Dybala scored as Juventus sent Tottenham out of the Champions League (PA/Nick Potts)

The two sides drew 2-2 in the opening leg and things looked promising for the Premier League team when Son Heung-min opened the scoring in the first half at Wembley.

However, Tottenham’s lack of concentration led to a quickfire Argentinian double through Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala and Pochettino’s men were unable to overturn the deficit.

Juve captain Giorgio Chiellini rubbed salt in Spurs’ wounds afterwards when he said: “It’s the history of Tottenham…they always miss something.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened on Erskine Street, Dundee. Image: Google.
Pensioner dies after being found in Dundee following alleged assault
2
Signs up to prevent parking near St Andrews harbour in preparation for filming. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Crown: Film crews set up for major production in St Andrews
3
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
4
CCTV captured the individual spray painting the shop front. Image: Stephen Henderson
Dundee jeweller’s anger at ‘brazen’ vandal’s attack on city centre shop
2
5
The group (L-R) Owen Bonner, Connor Davies, William Matthew, John Matthew were all cleared of assaulting the brothers.
Group cleared of savage assault at Fife yard but one convicted of abduction
6
CCTV shows the woman entering the Lochee butchers and taking the charity tin. Image: MacDonald & Son Butchers
Watch as women ‘brazenly’ walk off with charity tin from Dundee butchers
7
Robert Robertson.
Dundee man ‘endangered children’ by leaving uncapped needles outside city nursery
8
Laura Russell with her husband Ryan Russell. Image: Smarts Agency
Dundee mum fronts new health campaign after cancer returns five times
9
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit some parts of Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Most of Tayside and Fife now warned to expect snow after third update to…
10
Vinny the velociraptor outside his home in Barry. Image: Nicky Burke
6ft dinosaur statue stolen from outside Angus family’s front door

More from The Courier

Pitlochry Library.
Seven libraries in Perth and Kinross saved from permanent closure - for now
Frederiksen celebrates at full-time versus Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
John Frederiksen opens up on Raith Rovers exit as he salutes fan backing that…
Kane Hester arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
Montrose 'professional gambler' denies role in football star Kane Hester booking plot
Burnside School Carnoustie
Storm-damaged Burnside Primary was among Angus PPP schools with construction flaws
Jose Mourinho was in charge of Spurs when they bowed out to RB Leipzig (PA)
Thursday court round-up — Retail raid and street lockdown
Haggis, neeps and tatties will be on offer at The Bothy in St Andrews. Image: The Bothy
Scottish dining and drams aplenty as popular restaurant The Bothy is set to open…
Northern Lights at The Rav. Image: St Andrews Cocktail Week
9 cocktails you have to try during St Andrews Cocktail Week
Craig Baker, global chief investment officer for Willis Towers Watson, who manage the Alliance Trust portfolio.
Alliance Trust: Dundee investment firm boss hails results amid challenging conditions
From left: Manager Ian Murray; striker William Akio; and Scott Brown and Ross Millen. Images SNS.
Raith Rovers quarterly report card: Cup runs, loan stars and a 14-match unbeaten run
The site of the proposed St Andrews beer garden
St Andrews beer garden plan delayed amid fears for pedestrians - and fossilised fish

Editor's Picks

Most Commented