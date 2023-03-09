Emma Raducanu struggling with wrist problem ahead of Indian Wells

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Emma Raducanu struggling with wrist problem ahead of Indian Wells

By Press Association
March 9 2023, 11.00am
Emma Raducanu is struggling with the recurrence of a wrist problem (PA)
Emma Raducanu’s participation at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells is in doubt after she revealed the wrist problem she was troubled by last season has returned.

The British number one is scheduled to play Danka Kovinic on Thursday evening in her first match since losing to Coco Gauff in the second round of the Australian Open.

But concerns were raised when Raducanu pulled out of an exhibition event earlier this week and she gave a worrying update ahead of the match, with wrist injuries notoriously difficult to overcome.

The 20-year-old missed the end of last season with the problem and was off court for two months.

“The same issue that I had last year has started to flare back up,” Raducanu told BBC Sport.

“I’ve definitely been managing my load. It’s something that has just come back, so I’m trying to be as cautious as possible. I’m going to do everything I can to be there. I think we always play through pain and it’s just a matter of how much can you take.”

Raducanu had hoped a strong block of physical work in pre-season would help her avoid the repeated problems that prevented her gaining any momentum last year.

But already in 2023 she has been forced to retire from her first tournament in Auckland after twisting her ankle before pulling out of last week’s event in Texas because of a bout of tonsillitis.

“It affected me bad for the short term so I haven’t prepared much,” she said of the illness. “I’ve probably never felt so sick in my life.

“When it rains, it pours. This and the infection, it’s obviously a challenge. My preparation hasn’t been ideal. I played on the weekend and then I rested it – it’s how you manage things when you aren’t prepared.”

Raducanu practised in Indian Wells on Wednesday with strapping on both wrists.

Andy Murray and Jack Draper, who also has not played since the Australian Open, are due to play their first-round matches on Thursday evening.

