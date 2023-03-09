England suffer six-wicket defeat to Bangladesh in first T20I since World Cup win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England suffer six-wicket defeat to Bangladesh in first T20I since World Cup win

By Press Association
March 9 2023, 12.49pm
Bangladesh were comfortable winners over England (Aijaz Rahi/AP)
Bangladesh were comfortable winners over England (Aijaz Rahi/AP)

England stumbled to a six-wicket defeat in their first T20 international since winning last year’s World Cup as Bangladesh drew first blood in this three-match series at Chattogram.

The tourists included seven members of the side who took to the field in the final against Pakistan at the MCG last November but a disjointed display from a shallow batting unit set Bangladesh 157 to win.

Najmul Hossain Shanto ignited Bangladesh’s charge with 51 off 30 deliveries, including four fours in a row off Mark Wood, and Shakib Al Hasan’s 34 not out off 24 balls saw them home with two overs to spare.

While England were not at their best with the ball, they were undermined by the batters as only Jos Buttler, with 67 off 42 balls, got to grips with a tricky surface after they were asked to bat first.

Buttler put on 47 with Ben Duckett, called up especially for this series after missing the 2-1 ODI win due to his Test commitments, but the pair’s dismissals in successive deliveries was part of a sequence that saw England lose four wickets in the last five overs, adding just 30 runs in the process to finish on 156 for six.

Before then, Buttler had an 80-run opening stand with Phil Salt, who made a stodgy 38 off 35 balls, perhaps mindful that the England XI was low on out-and-out batters but with seven bowling options.

Both of England’s openers showed nice timing and started decently without going full throttle, although Buttler dispatched the first of his four sixes over long-on after Mustafizur Rahman went too full.

Bangladesh England Cricket
England captain Jos Buttler impressed with the bat (Aijaz Rahi/AP)

In a chaotic final over of the powerplay both Salt and then Buttler were reprieved on 20 and 19 respectively, with Bangladesh captain Shakib’s drop of his opposite number particularly galling after shelling a steepler running in from mid-on.

Salt struggled to make use of his let-off, becoming bogged down by Bangladesh’s spinners. While he hit Nasum Ahmed for six, the slow left-armer had his revenge when Salt nicked off and took a review with him.

Dawid Malan came and went but Duckett used his wristy sweeps against the spinners and ramps to the quicks to be a capable foil for Buttler, who brought up a 32-ball fifty and England’s 100 with a flat-batted six off Hasan Mahmud before shovelling the paceman over deep midwicket for another maximum.

However, the tide turned when Duckett cruelly lost his off-stump to Mustafizur’s grubber to depart for 20 off 13 deliveries and from the next ball, which also kept low, Hasan snatched the key wicket when Buttler toe-ended to wide long-on.

Bangladesh England Cricket
Bangladesh celebrate the key wicket of the England captain (Aijaz Rahi/AP)

Mustafizur and Hasan expertly took pace off the ball to frustrate Moeen Ali and Sam Curran, who was caught in the deep.

Chris Jordan squirted a four off Taskin Ahmed to get England past 150 in the last over while Moeen was denied a six by some fine relay fielding – although T20 debutant Rony Talukdar dropped the catch.

Rony made amends by helping Bangladesh fly out of the traps but was stopped in his tracks when Buttler threw the ball to Adil Rashid, whose flighted googly fizzed through the opener’s gate.

Najmul overturned an lbw verdict against him two balls later as the technology indicated he had gloved an attempted reverse sweep at Rashid, who was pulled to the midwicket fence off the next delivery.

Najmul carted Wood for four fours in a row, using the quick bowler’s pace against him, making it six successive fours after Chris Woakes had leaked a couple of boundaries to Towhid Hridoy in his preceding over.

Towhid slammed Rashid for six but miscued Moeen into the deep while Wood ended Najmul’s fine innings with a skiddier effort that kept low, clattering into the middle stump.

Shakib was undone by Moeen’s turn but a leading edge flew to the boundary while the England off-spinner saw Afif Hossain (15no) put down by a juggling Dawid Malan at point.

Jordan was held back until the 15th over but was unable to stem the flow of runs, and Shakib sealed victory in the fast bowler’s next over with a carve through backward point for his sixth four.

