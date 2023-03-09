Wallace Duffy confident Inverness have nothing to fear in Kilmarnock cup tie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wallace Duffy confident Inverness have nothing to fear in Kilmarnock cup tie

By Press Association
March 9 2023, 1.43pm
Wallace Duffy is eyeing a trip to Hampden (Graeme Hart/PA)
Wallace Duffy is eyeing a trip to Hampden (Graeme Hart/PA)

Wallace Duffy is adamant Inverness will have “no fear” of Kilmarnock as they know from recent experience they have the beating of their Scottish Cup quarter-final opponents.

Caley Thistle are sixth in the cinch Championship after what the defender describes as an “inconsistent” league campaign so far, while Killie are battling against relegation from the Premiership.

The two teams meet in the Highlands in a televised showdown on Friday night and Duffy is heartened by how his side got on against the Ayrshire outfit when they were both in the second tier last season.

“I don’t think there’s a massive gulf,” he said. “We’re not playing at our best but last year we showed we can be challenging to be in the Premiership (when they lost the play-off final to St Johnstone).

“Killie were in our league last year and we beat them three times out of four so I don’t think there’s anything to fear, especially at home. We’ve had a few good results in 2023, including the Livingston game, so the boys are definitely confident going into this one.”

Duffy feels Inverness can also draw encouragement from their 3-0 win away to top-flight Livingston in the last round as they bid to ensure another trip to Hampden for a club associated with some memorable moments in the Scottish Cup in recent decades, most notably when they won it in 2015.

He said: “I’ve only been here a couple of years but I know all about the cup runs Inverness have had: the Scottish Cup win, they got beat in the League Cup final (in 2014) and they reached the Scottish Cup semi-final a few years ago (in 2019).

“There’s clearly something in the air that helps Inverness so hopefully we can continue that.

“We were fortunate to get through in the cup (after fourth-round opponents Queen’s Park were thrown out for fielding an ineligible player) but we took advantage of that by going to Livi and playing one of our best games of the season, and since then we’ve just kept kicking on.

“If we can go to Livi and win 3-0, I don’t see why we should fear anyone else.”

Inverness, who were badly hit by injuries earlier in the season, are at full strength for Friday’s match.

