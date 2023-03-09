Solidarity matters says Brendan Rodgers after criticism from Leicester defender

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Solidarity matters says Brendan Rodgers after criticism from Leicester defender

By Press Association
March 9 2023, 2.54pm
Brendan Rodgers has faced criticism from Jannik Vestergaard (Mike Egerton/PA)
Brendan Rodgers has faced criticism from Jannik Vestergaard (Mike Egerton/PA)

Boss Brendan Rodgers vowed to protect Leicester’s unity after criticism from Jannik Vestergaard.

The defender claimed he had not been given a reason for being frozen out at the Foxes.

The 30-year-old, who has a deal until 2024, told Danish publication Ekstra Bladet this month his first team exile was ‘strange’.

Leicester City v Newport County – Carabao Cup – Third Round – King Power Stadium
Jannik Vestergaard claims he has been frozen out at Leicester (Mike Egerton/PA)

Vestergaard has not started a Premier League game since January 2022 and had the chance to join Fulham last year, also turning down a move to Hetha Berlin in January as his partner was heavily pregnant.

Rodgers declined to comment on suggestions Vestergaard, who joined from Southampton in 2021, had been banished from the first team squad but has spoken to him.

Rodgers said: “I’ve not talked too much on it because it was an unauthorised interview. I’ve spoken to Jannik and I had to make sure I was talking to him as I’d seen in his quote he didn’t know why (he was not playing).

“I had to make sure I wasn’t talking to his twin brother for the last 14-15 months.

“We have respected him when he has decided to stay and that communication has always been there. The communication with him and the club has always been there, about where he stands.

“I was surprised when I saw it. Anything which has happened we will deal with internally and we’ll move on from there.

“Any success we’ve ever had has been with solidarity on and off the pitch and that’s something I’ll always look to protect.”

The Foxes host Chelsea on Saturday two points above the Premier League relegation zone after last week’s 1-0 defeat at Southampton.

Four straight defeats in all competitions has seen them slip closer towards the bottom three and suffer a shock exit to Blackburn in the FA Cup.

Chelsea arrive having reached the last eight of the Champions League after knocking out Borussia Dortmund 2-1 on aggregate on Wednesday.

It eased the pressure on manager Graham Potter and Rodgers believes he deserves time at Stamford Bridge.

He said: “It’s part of the job at this level. When you have experience you understand it’s there. I’ve always accepted that as part of the job. if you are not winning games you are under pressure.

“Graham is very new into them, it’s a difficult challenge he has because of him having so many players. He is an excellent coach, it’s just time. The club has gone through a lot of change.

“The trouble is when you are at the top you may not get the time but he is very much deserving of it.”

Harvey Barnes may return on Saturday after an ankle problem and Jonny Evans (thigh) could also make the squad while Youri Tielemans (ankle), Victor Kristiansen (ankle) and James Justin (Achilles) remain out.

