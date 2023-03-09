Women’s Tour at risk of cancellation over lack of new sponsorship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Women’s Tour at risk of cancellation over lack of new sponsorship

By Press Association
March 9 2023, 3.06pm
The Women’s Tour is at risk of cancellation due to a funding shortfall (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Women’s Tour is at risk of cancellation due to a funding shortfall (Andrew Matthews/PA)

This year’s Women’s Tour is at risk of cancellation if fresh sponsorship cannot be found.

Britain’s longest-running major international stage race, which counts Lizzie Deignan, Marianne Vos and Elisa Longo Borghini as former winners, is in peril after the loss of key partners has left a £500,000 shortfall in funding.

Organisers Sweetspot announced the route for this June’s race on Thursday but also warned the popular event “urgently requires additional commercial income for the 2023 edition”.

The race went ahead without a title sponsor in 2022 and is still seeking a lead partner. Additionally, three of the race’s four jerseys – the leader, mountains and best young rider classifications – are without a sponsor, while commercial packages remain available for individual stages.

The race is also seeking a vehicle partner after Skoda exercised a break clause to end their deal at the end of last year.

Sweetspot have a soft deadline of mid-April to begin plugging the gap given the need to begin booking accommodation, finalising logistics for the race and confirming plans with local authorities.

The route announced on Thursday will see the race begin with a stage between Stratford-upon-Avon and Royal Leamington Spa on June 7 and conclude with a street race around Birmingham on June 11.

OVO Energy Women’s Tour – Stage Six – Carmarthen to Pembrey Country Park
Lizzie Deignan won the Women’s Tour for the second time in 2019 (Simon Cooper/PA)

Stage two will go from Northampton to Ampthill, Bedfordshire, before the queen stage of the race from Dalby Forest to Guisborough via the North York Moors, the most northerly stage in the race’s history.

The peloton will then return to Warwickshire for a stage between Coleshill and Derby before the circuit race around Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter sees the overall victor crowned.

It was hoped that Thursday’s route launch could spark new interest in the race, and indeed the PA news agency understands organisers have already had some conversations with potential partners in the wake of the announcement and remain optimistic of the race going ahead.

Race director Mick Bennett said: “Given the current economic climate, we have had to work harder than ever before to put together a race befitting of the world’s best teams and riders, so I must thank all of our stakeholders for their continued support of the event.”

