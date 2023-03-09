Owen Farrell demotion not based on kicking as Marcus Smith takes fly-half mantle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Owen Farrell demotion not based on kicking as Marcus Smith takes fly-half mantle

By Press Association
March 9 2023, 4.06pm
Marcus Smith will start at fly-half instead of Owen Farrell (Andrew Matthews/Ben Whitley/PA)
Marcus Smith will start at fly-half instead of Owen Farrell (Andrew Matthews/Ben Whitley/PA)

Steve Borthwick insists Owen Farrell’s demotion to the bench was based on more than goalkicking as he made the shock decision to pick Marcus Smith at fly-half for England’s clash with France.

For the first time since 2015, Farrell has been overlooked for the number 10 jersey, with Borthwick displaying the ruthless streak in selection that has already accounted for Manu Tuilagi and Ben Youngs.

With England’s captain limited to a supporting role from the bench, Ellis Genge will lead the team in Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash at Twickenham until Farrell steps on to the pitch.

England’s Owen Farrell misses a penalty kick against Wales
England's Owen Farrell misses a penalty kick against Wales (David Davies/PA)

It has been a solid if unspectacular championship so far for the 31-year-old Saracen, who has started all three games, but his accuracy off the kicking tee has been an unacceptable 47 per cent.

Borthwick, however, insists that while his success rate of completing just seven out of 15 shots at goal was a factor in selection, it was only one of several.

“Every kicker has small dips and the great kickers always come back and improve their percentage,” England’s head coach said.

“I consider every aspect and you’d expect me to do that. I try to do this job as thoroughly as possible.

“Owen’s been kicking brilliantly in training this week, as has Marcus. There are wider aspects to be considered within this game and gameplan, not simply the goalkicking.

“If you were to track all the teams I’ve selected there have been some pretty bold decisions.

“I’ve tried to pick the right team for that game, I don’t consider how it will be perceived by the outside.

“Owen has been brilliant, as he always is. He trains brilliantly and he leads this team fantastically well, whatever role he’s playing.”

Smith is viewed as a better fit to execute England’s strategy against France, whose colossal pack provides power at the cost of mobility.

The electric Harlequins playmaker started the Six Nations in the number 10 jersey against Scotland but then had to settle for cameo roles off the bench against Italy and Wales, with his game time in Cardiff limited to just 14 seconds.

He was released for club duty last weekend in a call perceived to be his marginalisation, but having delivered a classy man-of-the-match display against Exeter, Smith now finds himself given the task of launching England’s backline.

“As I always do, I go through the gameplan we wish to play, the specific tactics we wish to play against the opponents and the strengths they have,” Borthwick said.

“Marcus will be on the field at the start of the game and Owen on the field at the end of the game. That’s what I feel is the right blend against this opponent.

“France have a big, powerful pack and they kick the ball further than anyone else kicks it.

Ellis Genge
Ellis Genge will lead England this weekend (Joe Giddens/PA)

“Fundamentally you have to deal with those two challenges because off the back of them they have pace, especially with the way Antoine Dupont plays.”

Genge leads England for the first time on his 47th cap to continue his climb through the ranks that began when he was child growing up on a rough council estate in Bristol.

“Ellis is a fantastic leader, a natural leader and he’s somebody the players follow,” Borthwick said.

