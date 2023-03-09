Thomas Frank delighted to see Sean Dyche back in top flight before Everton clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thomas Frank believes the Premier League is where Sean Dyche “should be” ahead of Brentford’s trip to Goodison Park on Saturday.

Dyche was appointed on January 30 with a view to guiding Everton to safety after they had struggled to find consistent form under former manager Frank Lampard and were stuck firmly in the bottom three.

Everton go into the clash with Brentford in 18th place, but level on points with Leeds just above them, amid a close-fought campaign that sees just six points separating 12th and 20th.

In contrast, Brentford have enjoyed an impressive season so far, including a derby win over local rivals Fulham on Monday.

But it was the Toffees boss who Frank praised ahead of his side’s trip to Merseyside.

“I like Sean a lot. I’ve been privileged to meet him a few times,” the Dane said.

“I also texted him when he got the job at Everton to welcome him back to the Premier League.

“It’s where he should be and he’s a coach that’s done so much for the league.”

Dyche won his first game in charge, but Everton have since gone on a three-game winless run. Frank, however, is still wary of a difficult challenge.

“I expect them to be very intense in their pressing. I expect them to be very intense and physical in the second balls and the duels,” the Brentford manager said.

“I think they’ll be very good at defending, so it’ll be difficult to find a way in to try and score. And I think they’ll also be very good at creating crosses on the side, like I said.

“So, that’s a challenge we’ll have to deal with and hopefully find a way to, not necessarily get around it, but through it.”