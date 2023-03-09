Chris Gunter announces international retirement – Thursday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 9.

Football

Chris Gunter called time on his Wales career.

Salah and Gerrard have a laugh.

Fikayo Tomori was celebrating.

Nothing beats #UCL nights✨. Into the last 8! Bravi ragazzi❤️🖤👏. pic.twitter.com/Yn18LxDhGi — Fikayo Tomori (@fikayotomori_) March 9, 2023

Snow on show.

Finch Farm in the snow ❄️ pic.twitter.com/GeKoU0OGz1 — Everton (@Everton) March 9, 2023

🎤 It’s the most wonderful time of the year… ❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/Aw4EcPBPCP — Port Vale FC (@OfficialPVFC) March 9, 2023

Sergio Ramos reflected on PSG’s Champions League exit.

Deeply disappointed for you and for us. We were not at the level that the #UCL requires. We didn't handle the small details that are key and our main objective is gone. It's painful, but champions are reborn from defeat and forged in adversity. We’ll be back!@PSG_English — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) March 9, 2023

Rugby union

Former England captain Martin Johnson turned 53.

Happy birthday to the legend that is 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/su45hy9OYW — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) March 9, 2023

James Haskell preferred not to be in the picture.

Having a great time until you spot the paparazzi 😂😂 it’s all fun and games until a dude pulls a camera out. The only one who was happy was Darth Bodhi! The dark side is strong in her 🫣 pic.twitter.com/3gCWV2RLp5 — James Haskell (@jameshaskell) March 9, 2023

Tennis

Emma Raducanu was happy to be in the spotlight, though.

so nice seeing youuu👋 pic.twitter.com/xiacCfgmzj — Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) March 9, 2023

Stanislas Wawrinka was pleased to be back in action.