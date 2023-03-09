David Moyes wants West Ham to ’embrace’ another European run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Moyes wants West Ham to ’embrace’ another European run

By Press Association
March 9 2023, 9.07pm
David Moyes saw his West Ham side win 2-0 in Cyprus (Petros Karadjias/AP).

David Moyes is targeting another long run in Europe for West Ham after they put one foot in the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League.

Two goals from Michail Antonio were enough to beat Cypriot side AEK Larnaca 2-0 in the first leg of their last-16 encounter.

“I’m really pleased with the result,” said Moyes, who led the Hammers to the Europa League semi-finals last season.

“I didn’t enjoy long parts of the performance, but the most important thing is to come away and win.

“We scored two goals and could have scored more, but if you’d told me 2-0 before the game I’d have taken that.

“It’s nine games we’ve won in Europe now this season and that takes some doing.

“Not many managers and players get to back-to-back European quarter-finals. We’ve still got work to do to get there, but it’s not a bad achievement.

“Then the next part is getting to the semi-finals. We need to embrace it, enjoy it. There’s something different about Europe, even in a small stadium like tonight, it’s a great thrill to be involved at this level.”

Moyes’ side left wintry London to take in warmer climes on the back of a sorry 4-0 defeat at Brighton which prompted the away fans to turn on the under-pressure manager.

But, after a day of sunshine and beer, the travelling support were in a far less mutinous mood on the Cyprus coast.

After a sticky start West Ham found their groove and Antonio headed in Said Benrahma’s cross to put them ahead after 36 minutes.

Antonio’s second was a beauty, a curler from 20 yards, just before half-time.

“Tonight I knew was going to be difficult,” added Moyes. “I didn’t think it would be a walkover and they did make it difficult and we held out and got a clean sheet.

Alphonse Areola
Alphonse Areola kept a clean sheet in Cyprus (Tim Goode/PA).

“I thought Mick didn’t hold the ball up well enough in the opening part, but he did the important bit and scored. There’s been times when he’s held the ball up really well and not scored.

“I’m glad he has that in him because we needed it tonight. It’s good for Mick’s confidence as goals haven’t come easy for him and he’s very important for us.”

Goalkeeper Alphonse Areola even gave a young pitch invader from the home end his shirt as he was being marched off by security.

“I saw him behind my back and saw him with the security,” said the Frenchman.

“He wanted my shirt so I gave it to him. I don’t think he was a West Ham fan, he was coming from the other side. It was good to give it to him.”

