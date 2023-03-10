Emma Raducanu delivers composed display in comeback win against Danka Kovinic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Emma Raducanu delivers composed display in comeback win against Danka Kovinic

By Press Association
March 10 2023, 4.30am
Emma Raducanu is through to the second round in Indian Wells (PA Wire)
Emma Raducanu marked her injury comeback with a fine 6-2 6-3 win over Danka Kovinic in the opening round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Raducanu’s participation in her first match since losing to Coco Gauff in the second round of the Australian Open in January had been doubt after she revealed the wrist problem she was troubled by last season has returned.

But the British number one, who withdrew from last week’s event in Texas and an exhibition tournament earlier this week, delivered a composed performance, despite clearly not being at 100 per cent, to progress to the next stage.

Raducanu practised in Indian Wells on Wednesday with strapping on both wrists, but it was the 20-year old’s recent bout of tonsillitis which appeared to be causing her the most discomfort throughout Thursday’s match.

Raducanu lost the opening two games but broke back in the third before capitalising on a string of unforced errors from Kovinic to win six consecutive games and take the opening set in 33 minutes.

However, despite her first-set triumph, Raducanu was struggling with her breathing between points, and lost the first two games of the second set.

Yet, just as in the first, the British star immediately broke back, winning four successive games en route to booking her spot in the next round to claim only her third win of an injury-hit season in one hour and 22 minutes.

She will face Polish player Magda Linette for a place in the third round.

“It was a good match,” said Raducanu. “Danka is an extremely difficult opponent. I was expecting a battle and I am just glad to get through.

“I am happy I stuck in. Being a break down is obviously difficult, but mentally I just took it one point at a time.”

Looking ahead to her next opponent, Raducanu added: “Magda has had a great season and her results prove that. I am looking forward to the match and happy to be playing another round at Indian Wells.”

Jack Draper
Jack Draper brushed aside Leandro Riedi in emphatic fashion (Mark J Terrill/AP)

Earlier, Jack Draper secured an impressive 6-1 6-1 win over Leandro Riedi to reach the second round.

Draper, who was playing his first match since losing to Rafael Nadal at the first hurdle of January’s Australian Open, required just 56 minutes to see off Swiss qualifier Riedi.

The 21-year-old will play fellow Briton Dan Evans for a place in the third round.

Meanwhile, Andy Murray outlasted Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-7 (5) 6-1 6-4 in a gruelling three-hour, 12-minute contest.

The veteran Scot gave up the opening set in a tiebreak before storming home to set up a second-round meeting with world number 17 Pablo Carreno Busta.

