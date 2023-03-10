5 key talking points as Wales prepare for wooden spoon clash with Italy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
5 key talking points as Wales prepare for wooden spoon clash with Italy

By Press Association
March 10 2023, 9.02am
Italy players celebrate after beating Wales in the 2022 Six Nations (Mike Egerton/PA)
Italy players celebrate after beating Wales in the 2022 Six Nations (Mike Egerton/PA)

Wales face Guinness Six Nations opponents Italy in Rome on Saturday with the possibility of a first wooden spoon since 2003 hanging over them.

It is more than a year since Wales won a Six Nations game, and they head to the Eternal City following successive losses to Ireland, Scotland and England.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the key talking points heading into the Stadio Olimpico clash.

Wooden spoon on the table

The metaphorical “prize” for which country finishes bottom of the Six Nations has gone to Italy on 17 occasions, Scotland four times, Wales once and France once, but it is 20 years since Wales experienced such ignominy. Warren Gatland’s fellow New Zealander Steve Hansen was in charge on that occasion, with Wales’ whitewash confirmed through a 33-5 defeat against France in Paris. Wales head to the French capital on Saturday week, when they will be rank outsiders – Italy tackle Scotland at Murrayfield the same day – so this weekend represents their best chance to end a dismal losing run. Seven successive victories in Rome will encourage Wales, but form favours the Azzurri, having displayed considerably more quality than their opponents so far this season.

Wales on the back foot

The results-driven business that is professional sport can be a cruel place at times, and Wales cannot hide from that. They are arguably the only team in this season’s Six Nations that appear to be moving in the wrong direction. Three successive tournament defeats – and just 27 points and three tries scored – have followed nine defeats from 12 starts in 2022, when Wales suffered humiliating home losses against Italy and Georgia under Gatland’s Wales coaching predecessor Wayne Pivac. They have shown promising glimpses in this season’s Six Nations, but also been ruthlessly punished for dreadful discipline (more than 40 penalties conceded), a chronic lack of creativity and missed opportunities when chances presented themselves. They are not bottom of the table by accident.

Italy must convert promise into victory

Ange Capuozzo
Italy will be without an injured Ange Capuozzo against Wales (David Davies/PA)

While much has been made of the pressure Wales are under, Italy know they must deliver. There is no doubt they have made considerable progress under the direction of their head coach Kieran Crowley, underlined by a thrilling Autumn Nations Series victory over Australia, while the Azzurri also caused problems for Six Nations opponents France, England and Ireland, even if all three games ended in defeat. Italy’s star player Ange Capuozzo is currently sidelined through injury, but they still possess plenty of threats up front and behind the scrum. The Azzurri need a win to confirm their promise, and Wales are unquestionably vulnerable. Can they deliver?

Joe Hawkins a shining light

He might only be 20, but Wales centre Joe Hawkins has excelled on the international stage during his four Test match appearances. He was handed a Wales debut by Pivac against Australia in November, and he has impressed throughout the Six Nations, displaying a maturity beyond his years. Do not be surprised though, if he ends up at some point succeeding cap centurion Dan Biggar as Wales fly-half. “Dan Carter played a lot of his early career at 12 and then moved to 10, and I think Joe might probably be similar in that,” Wales assistant coach Neil Jenkins said. “He is obviously a fantastic 12, and there is no doubt he can easily be a 10 in time.”

What next for Wales?

Wales head coach Warren Gatland
Warren Gatland has an impressive World Cup record as Wales head coach (Joe Giddens/PA)

Gatland has always relished the build-up to World Cup campaigns. It is a time when he gets extended training blocks with the players, and results have stacked up, with Wales reaching World Cup semi-finals in two of the last three tournaments under his coaching direction. There are prominent players absent from the current Six Nations campaign who could return – notably forwards Will Rowlands, Josh Navidi and Dewi Lake – and promising young talent like Hawkins, Mason Grady, Dafydd Jenkins, Christ Tshiunza and Jac Morgan will have more miles on the clock by the time Wales arrive for the France-hosted global spectacular later this year, but it remains a tall order for Gatland to turn things around.

