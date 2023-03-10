Georginio Rutter goals will come as ‘it’s a pleasure to work’ with Leeds striker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Georginio Rutter goals will come as ‘it’s a pleasure to work’ with Leeds striker

By Press Association
March 10 2023, 9.04am
Georginio Rutter has started in only three of his eight Leeds appearances (Adam Davy/PA)
Georginio Rutter has started in only three of his eight Leeds appearances (Adam Davy/PA)

Leeds head coach Javi Gracia insists club record signing Georginio Rutter is a pleasure to work with and needs more time to settle in at Elland Road.

The France Under-21s striker has started in only three of his eight appearances for Leeds and has yet to score his first goal since arriving from Hoffenheim in January.

Fans have questioned his £36million transfer fee as Leeds struggle to create and convert chances, but Gracia dismissed the 20-year-old’s hefty price tag.

The former Watford boss, whose side take on Premier League high-flyers Brighton at home on Saturday, said: “What I can say is that for me as a coach, it’s a pleasure to work with this kind of player that Georginio is.

“I don’t know the price. I don’t speak about money, I speak about what I see in all the training sessions and the commitment all of them have.

“In this case Georginio is no different. Every day he’s working hard, trying to improve and trying to help the team. That’s what I can say about Georginio.

“It’s a pleasure for me to have players with that attitude and that mentality.”

Leeds invested in Rutter’s potential and not a proven goalscoring record after he notched 11 in 57 Bundesliga games for Hoffenheim.

“Everybody can see he’s a young player and he needs time to give the best face, but he always tries to do the things well and help the team,” Gracia said.

“Like the rest of the team, in my opinion we have a young team, we need to work to improve because we need results as soon as possible.

“But at the same time we need to keep confidence in the young players to help them improve. It’s a long way, it’s not only (going to take) one or two weeks.”

Gracia, who believes Rutter is best suited to playing alongside a second striker, is hoping both Rodrigo and Patrick Bamford will be back in contention to face Brighton.

Leeds’ top scorer Rodrigo is closing in on a quicker-than-expected return from ankle surgery, while Bamford missed last week’s defeat at Chelsea due to a leg injury.

With Rodrigo sidelined and Bamford yet to recapture top form following a groin operation in December, Leeds have failed to score in five of their last seven matches.

Gracia said: “This week we did many different exercises to improve and try to finish better.

“The moment in the game is the moment in the game, it’s different to training sessions and you have to show in that moment your character and composure to finish.”

When asked who the best finisher was, the Spaniard added: “I can’t tell you that, it’s a secret! Maybe Brighton will put a close marker on the best finisher.”

