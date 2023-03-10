5 major talking points ahead of England’s Six Nations showdown against France

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
5 major talking points ahead of England’s Six Nations showdown against France

By Press Association
March 10 2023, 10.49am
Both England and France aim to stay in contention for the title heading into the final round (Adam Davy/PA)
Both England and France aim to stay in contention for the title heading into the final round (Adam Davy/PA)

England and France clash for the 110th time in Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations showdown at Twickenham.

Here, the PA news agency examines five talking points as both sides aim to stay in contention for the title heading into the final round.

Selection bombshell

No one is safe – that was the clear message issued by Steve Borthwick when he made the seismic decision to drop his captain Owen Farrell to the bench and install Marcus Smith at fly-half in his place. Under Borthwick’s predecessor Eddie Jones there was a group of untouchables, players who would be retained whatever the circumstances, but with Farrell following Manu Tuilagi and Ben Youngs in being marginalised, England’s new head coach has amply demonstrated his ruthlessness in selection.

Need for speed

Marcus Smith in action for England
Marcus Smith has been installed at fly-half (Adam Davy/PA)

Borthwick explained his thinking by stating Smith was the best option to execute England’s high-tempo gameplan for ‘Le Crunch’, which is designed to tire out France’s gargantuan pack. Italy took Les Bleus to the wire in round one by playing at pace and England will employ a similar strategy. Expect Smith to inject speed at every opportunity, using his attacking instincts and reflexes to keep the Grand Slam champions moving, as well as patrolling the backfield to launch counter-attacks off their long kicking game.

Stage set for Smith

While Borthwick moulds his team according to the opposition, Smith will sense that at Twickenham he has the opportunity to make the 10 jersey his own. The electric 24-year-old stands apart as an attacking fly-half and has the potential to ignite England, but he must also display the generalship possessed by Farrell and George Ford, his more experienced rivals for the position. Having been previously forced to work within a creative axis alongside Farrell at inside centre, stifling his natural game, he is now able to launch a balanced midfield duo of Ollie Lawrence and Henry Slade. The stage is set for the young Harlequin, now he must deliver.

Danty’s back

Jonathan Danty celebrates
Jonathan Danty makes his first appearance since the autumn having recovered from a knee injury (Adam Davy/PA)

Smith will need to show steel in defence because a storm is coming down his channel – France juggernaut Jonathan Danty. The 5ft 11in, 17st 5lbs centre makes his first appearance since the autumn having recovered from a knee injury with the most recent outing of a three-game comeback for La Rochelle against Pau last weekend evidence of a player who has already found his stride. While able to punch holes in defence through brute force alone, he also has slick footwork, a surprising turn of pace and a clever offloading game. Lawrence will line up directly opposite Danty and – with England’s inside centre in marauding form – it promises to be a collision to savour.

Twickenham hoodoo

France may have undergone a welcome revival over the last three years, but one destination victory eludes them. In fact, the last time they prevailed at Twickenham in the Six Nations was back in 2005 when Tony Blair was still Prime Minister, U2 were at number one in the singles charts and YouTube was founded. That losing sequence has produced some classics with the fixture rarely failing to deliver, but France will be determined to finally end their London drought before hosting the World Cup later this year. Adding jeopardy for both teams is the knowledge that with one defeat apiece entering the penultimate round, neither can afford to lose again if they are to win the title.

