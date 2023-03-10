Warren Gatland warns of need to squeeze Italy’s ‘coast to coast’ game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Warren Gatland warns of need to squeeze Italy’s ‘coast to coast’ game

By Press Association
March 10 2023, 12.02pm
Wales head coach Warren Gatland is fully aware of Italy’s Six Nations threat (David Davies/PA)
Wales head coach Warren Gatland is fully aware of Italy’s Six Nations threat (David Davies/PA)

Wales know they must stall Italy’s “coast to coast” attacking game in their quest for an overdue Guinness Six Nations victory on Saturday.

The only countries without a Six Nations win this season go head to head at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

It is 20 years since Wales finished bottom of the pile and were wooden spoon recipients, but that scenario could now easily unfold.

Successive defeats against Ireland, Scotland and England have left Wales scrambling around the Six Nations basement, yet to break their points duck and scoring only three tries in more than four hours of rugby.

Italy are one point above them, courtesy of a losing bonus collected against France, but six tries in losses to Les Bleus, England and Ireland showcased an adventurous approach.

“They are definitely the most athletic (Italy) side that we’ve seen,” Wales head coach Warren Gatland said.

“They try to play a wide-wide game. They have had some success in the tournament, but they have also been squeezed.

“England knocked them back and put them under pressure, and Ireland changed defensively after being caught narrow and put them under pressure as they got more width in the second half.

“They will try to move the ball from their own 22 and play a lot of rugby from coast to coast.

“If you get caught and get narrow, you will get punished. But you can also get rewards from getting your spacing and line speed right.”

Gatland has chopped and changed in terms of selection throughout the tournament, with only Josh Adams, Joe Hawkins, captain Ken Owens and Adam Beard being picked to start all four games.

Wales have just five matches left before a testing World Cup opener against Fiji in Bordeaux on September 10, with work continuing on combinations and forging the right blend of youth and experience.

There is another opportunity for a new Wales centre partnership of Mason Grady and Hawkins, while Exeter lock Dafydd Jenkins has been preferred to the 157-cap Alun Wyn Jones as Beard’s second-row colleague.

Gatland added: “We’ve had a lot of changes and midfield partnerships, so it is about getting some continuity there.

“There is a 9-10-12 familiarity there with the Ospreys (Rhys Webb, Owen Williams and Hawkins) and the centre partnership from the (Wales) Under-20s.

Wales lock Dafydd Jenkins
Wales lock Dafydd Jenkins has a chance to impress against Italy (Joe Giddens/PA)

“Dafydd Jenkins is still learning his roles in terms of calling the lineouts, defensively, but he has got a bit of a hard edge about him.

“For him, the challenge is the pace and intensity of international rugby and coping with that.

“He is physical and carries the ball well, and he has definitely got a lot of attributes in terms of improving over time, really.

“We are still giving players a chance to impress. There is a balance between continuity and seeing where players are at this level.

Wales
Wales have not won a Test match since toppling Argentina during the Autumn Nations Series (Joe Giddens/PA)

“There are some players who have improved and others who still need time at this level.”

A 33-strong playing group will head from Rome to Nice, with Wales basing themselves on the Mediterranean coast for five days ahead of tackling France.

But the immediate priority is a first win since Wales toppled Argentina four months ago and improving a miserable 20 per cent success rate over the last 15 Tests.

