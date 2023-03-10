Alphonse Areola wants to keep West Ham up and become France number one

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alphonse Areola wants to keep West Ham up and become France number one

By Press Association
March 10 2023, 12.04pm
Alphonse Areola will face Aston Villa on Sunday (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Alphonse Areola will face Aston Villa on Sunday (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Alphonse Areola has a double ambition this season, to keep West Ham in the Premier League and become France’s number one goalkeeper.

Areola has been West Ham’s cup keeper for the last 18 months, but an injury to first-choice Lukasz Fabianski means he has been thrust into the relegation battle.

He will line up against Aston Villa on Sunday with the Hammers just a point above the relegation zone heading into the weekend.

Meanwhile, Hugo Lloris’ retirement from international duty means there is a vacancy to become France’s number one.

Areola, who was in France’s World Cup squad but did not get onto the pitch, said: “It’s quite good timing – but obviously I don’t want anyone having bad luck or a bad injury, I’m not like that.

“For me obviously personally, it’s quite good timing to have more minutes and to try to get into the national team.

“Unfortunately for Lukasz, he had a bad injury and it didn’t look good but I had to be ready. I am working every day on the pitch to be ready and to help the team.

“I’m quite experienced now, I’m 30. I had this situation earlier in my career and I’m just more mature now. The most important thing for me is the team right now. We want to play, we are competitors, but everyone wants to play in the Premier League and on the big stage.

“I’ve just kept my focus on my training and that’s the main thing that helped me to be focused when the manager gave me the opportunity.

“For me, I’ve always worked hard, it’s something that’s not easy to do but it’s natural to go onto the pitch and be ready when they come.”

Areola kept a clean sheet as West Ham continued their Europa Conference League run with a 2-0 win over AEK Larnaca in Cyprus.

Michail Antonio scored both goals to put the Hammers on the brink of the quarter-finals ahead of next week’s home leg.

