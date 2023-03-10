I’m at happy at Brighton: Roberto De Zerbi shrugs off Tottenham speculation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
I’m at happy at Brighton: Roberto De Zerbi shrugs off Tottenham speculation

By Press Association
March 10 2023, 12.26pm Updated: March 10 2023, 2.32pm
Roberto De Zerbi has turned Brighton’s form around following his arrival on the south coast (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Roberto De Zerbi said he has a “long contract” and is “happy” at Brighton amid speculation he could replace under-fire Tottenham manager Antonio Conte.

Brighton are eighth in the Premier League having taken 25 points from 17 matches following De Zerbi’s arrival as successor to Graham Potter on the south coast.

Conte’s future at Spurs is a hot topic following the north London club’s indifferent domestic form and recent exit from the Champions League.

And De Zerbi, 43, has been mentioned as a possible candidate to take over from Conte, 10 years his senior, should the Italian’s spell at White Hart Lane come to an end.

But when quizzed on the potential vacancy at Spurs, De Zerbi, who has a contract with Brighton until the summer of 2026, said: “We are happy because the people are speaking about our quality of play.

“But we have to be focused on the next game. We have a clear focus and a clear target. For the players and for me it is the same.

“We have a long contract here at Brighton. I’m happy to work here and enjoy working with these players. I cannot ask more and, for me, it is a good moment for me and my life.”

Following their impressive run of form, the Seagulls, who face Leeds at Elland Road on Saturday, could be forgiven for holding ambitions of qualifying for Europe.

They are only three points adrift of sixth-placed Newcastle, having played a match less than Eddie Howe’s side, and seven points behind Spurs, with three games in hand.

But De Zerbi added: “We know very well that to arrive in a European spot our target is going to be difficult. We have to push, we have to think game by game.

“Tomorrow is the start of a difficult period for us because we play on Saturday, Wednesday, Sunday but we want to play every game with our quality and style.

“I’m looking forward to playing in the stadium in Leeds and I know it will be [a] hot [atmosphere], but if we want to continue with our dreams we need to win there tomorrow.”

Full-back Tariq Lamptey, who was substituted in last weekend’s 4-0 win against West Ham, is a doubt with a knee injury but Levi Colwill, sidelined for almost two months, might be available.

