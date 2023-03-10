Ellis Genge to lead England for first time with encouragement from early mentor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ellis Genge to lead England for first time with encouragement from early mentor

By Press Association
March 10 2023, 1.22pm
Ellis Genge captains England against France on Saturday (David Davies/PA)
Ellis Genge captains England against France on Saturday (David Davies/PA)

Ellis Genge will lead England for the first time against France on Saturday lifted by praise from an early mentor for shackling his wilder instincts.

Owen Farrell’s demotion to the bench for the Guinness Six Nations title showdown at Twickenham has resulted in Genge being installed as captain, continuing his rise from Bristol council estate to the most prestigious role in the English game.

The 28-year-old first made any impression when he left Ashton Gate for Leicester in 2016, coming under the guidance of the Tigers’ director of rugby Richard Cockerill, who now oversees England’s scrum.

Ellis Genge on the rampage against Wales in round three
Ellis Genge was on the rampage against Wales in round three (Joe Giddens/PA)

As a belligerent rookie, unafraid to take on all comers, the challenge facing Cockerill was ensuring the marauding prop kept his ferocity in check.

“At that point I was just happy to keep him out of trouble!” Cockerill joked when asked if he had spotted his potential to become England skipper.

“A few months into him being at Leicester, we’d just had a forwards meeting and were in a bit of jovial mood and I said ‘Gengey, do you want a fight?’ And he went, ‘who’s going to coach the session’?

“Ellis is great fun and as long as he keeps that sense of humour in what he’s doing, he’ll go from strength to strength.

“He was a really aggressive young man, young player, with a lot of natural ability who just needed a lit bit of guidance in how to channel it.

“I’m not sure that he’s mellowed, I just think that he can control it a lot better. He now decides how he behaves and he can bring that to whatever part of the game he needs to.

“When he first came to Leicester I thought it was the perfect move for him, sort of his spiritual home and he’s settled in very quickly.

“The crowd and his team-mates fell in love with him very quickly because of the passion and aggression he showed on the field.

“He’s matured and developed really well. He’s worked really hard at his game both on and off the field and he’s matured into a great person and he’s a wonderful player.

“He leads by example through how he plays. He’s not a big talker but he’s a big man on action and that’s the way he leads – through his actions. He’s very keen to do that against France.”

Cockerill has an affinity with the French game having played and coached across The Channel and once the Six Nations is over he will take up the role of Montpellier’s forwards coach.

But his immediate task is ensuring England strike the right balance between facing down an enormous France pack and ensuring they do not get dragged into the trenches.

“I like the passion and the rawness about French rugby. They love their forward play – not that the English don’t – but that appeals to me having played them myself,” Cockerill said.

“We know what physical attributes they bring, they’re a big team. Tactically they’re very good, but we like to think we’re a physical team as well and it’s a great opportunity for us to test our set-piece.

“The collision is really important and we know the set-piece is going to be really important.

“Certainly, if you can match and at times dominate the set-piece, emotionally and psychologically that’s a big win for the opposition.

“We’re going to have to be aggressive when we need to be and really smart when we need to be.

“If we’re just going to go toe-to-toe, they’ll cope with that and we’ll potentially play ourselves into trouble.”

