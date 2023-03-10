The key stats behind Spurs’ slow starts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

The key stats behind Spurs’ slow starts

By Press Association
March 10 2023, 1.26pm
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte (John Walton/PA)
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte (John Walton/PA)

Antonio Conte’s future at Tottenham is in doubt following a disappointing Champions League defeat to AC Milan which ended the club’s chances of silverware this season.

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg, Spurs failed to capitalise on a raucous atmosphere in North London on Wednesday, managing only two blocked shots in a listless first-half performance.

As has been the case all season, Conte’s side improved after the break but could not find the goal they needed to take the tie into extra-time.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some key stats behind Tottenham’s habit of starting games slowly.

Wait and see

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

Fewer than a third of Tottenham’s 46 Premier League goals this season have been scored in the first half, by far the lowest share of any team in the top flight.

If games ended after 45 minutes, Spurs would be ninth in the league, with eight wins out of 26 and a goal difference of -3 (15 goals scored compared with 18 conceded).

In contrast, their record in the second period – 14 victories and a goal difference of +13 (31 goals for, 18 against) – is bettered by only Arsenal and Manchester City.

Conte’s side have been even more conservative in cup competitions this term.

Apart from netting three times in the opening 36 minutes at home to Eintracht Frankfurt, Spurs failed to score before half-time in 11 of their 12 matches in the Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Mountain to climb

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

Tottenham have consistently fallen behind in games, conceding the first goal in exactly half of their 26 Premier League matches.

They have regularly got out of jail with improved second-half displays, earning 14 points from losing positions – the joint-second most behind Arsenal (15).

Dejan Kulusevski expressed his frustration over Spurs’ slow starts following their most recent comeback – a 2-2 draw at Brentford in the first game back after the World Cup, in which the Bees had taken a 2-0 lead before being pegged back.

“We have to improve. It’s not OK to start games like this,” he said. “If we want to be a big team we have to start playing from the first minute.”

Inviting pressure

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte
Tottenham have been outshot in the first half of Premier League games this season (John Walton/PA)

Tottenham’s underlying numbers suggest that their cautious first-half approach could be a deliberate tactic.

In the Premier League, Conte’s men have combined for 157 shots in the first period, while allowing 178 efforts on their own goal.

Fulham and Brentford are the only other teams in the top half of the league to have been outshot before half-time.

Tottenham's Harry Kane
Harry Kane has scored 11 of his 18 league goals in the second half in 2022-23 (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Spurs look to turn the tables in the second period, with 203 shots for compared with 174 against.

They are one of just four sides – along with Arsenal, Liverpool and City – to have recorded more than 200 goal attempts in the second half.

Tottenham are also one of only three clubs, with Fulham and Southampton, to have faced fewer shots in the second half than the first – when teams are more likely to be chasing a goal.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
2
The site of the proposed St Andrews beer garden
St Andrews beer garden plan delayed amid fears for pedestrians – and fossilised fish
3
Ewan Mitchell, farmer and agricultural contractor, who was born in Perth but lived near Dunfermline.
Fife farm worker Ewan Mitchell gets fitting send off as his tractor leads funeral…
4
The group (L-R) Owen Bonner, Connor Davies, William Matthew, John Matthew were all cleared of assaulting the brothers.
Group cleared of savage assault at Fife yard but one convicted of abduction
5
The incident happened on Erskine Street, Dundee. Image: Google.
Pensioner dies after being found in Dundee following alleged assault
6
Robert Robertson.
Dundee man ‘endangered children’ by leaving uncapped needles outside city nursery
7
CCTV shows the woman entering the Lochee butchers and taking the charity tin. Image: MacDonald & Son Butchers
Watch as women ‘brazenly’ walk off with charity tin from Dundee butchers
8
Ben Tagoe and 1990s clubbers at the Ice Factory Perth, which hosted the Rhumba Bar. Image: Ben Tagoe/Culture Perth.
Early 1990s ravers to reunite in Perth and Dundee for play inspired by legendary…
9
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit some parts of Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Most of Tayside and Fife now warned to expect snow after third update to…
10
Plans to expand the caravan park at Erigmore Leisure Park have racked up 87 objections. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Over 80 objections to controversial Perthshire caravan park expansion

More from The Courier

The Pars have released a statement after Tuesday night's match. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline will not sell North West Stand tickets for next fixture after 'a number…
Kane Ritchie-Hosler ws given a great reception by the Pars fans. Image: Craig Brown.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler on how the ref 'helped' Dunfermline fans show their appreciation with that…
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte (John Walton/PA)
Friday court round-up — Sheriff's dilemma and chewing gum
Ed McVey as Prince William in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
VIDEO: First look as The Crown’s Prince William scenes in St Andrews begin filming
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has had his players' backs in recent weeks. Image: SNS.
JIM SPENCE: 'Smart' Gary Bowyer has taken pressure off Dundee stars' shoulders and onto…
Rory Bremner will be playing it for laughs when I'm Sorry I Haven't a Clue arrives in Perth and Dundee.
Inspired nonsense? I'm sorry, I haven't a clue
Tree felling will take place on the A9 and A85.
Disruption on two major Perthshire roads due to tree felling
The Oven owners Andrea Mcewen, Dillon Mcewen and Marc Wheelen. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Oven pizzeria in Fife serves up free slices to celebrate opening
The Stooshie politics podcast. Image by DC Thomson design.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Nicola Sturgeon takes SNP flak and Lib Dems meet in…
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly

Editor's Picks

Most Commented