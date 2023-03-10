Ken Owens happy to put focus back on rugby after ‘high emotion’ for Wales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ken Owens happy to put focus back on rugby after ‘high emotion’ for Wales

By Press Association
March 10 2023, 3.02pm
Ken Owens admits Wales dealt with ‘high emotion’ amid a contract dispute and strike threat (Mike Egerton/PA)
Wales captain Ken Owens has reflected on a “hugely emotional time” for Welsh rugby ahead of Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash against Italy in Rome.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland revealed on Thursday that a threat of possible player strike action before the Six Nations appointment with England last month caused a significant split and tension within his squad.

A crushing contractual and financial backdrop has engulfed Welsh regional rugby, with all four professional teams – Cardiff, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets – facing major funding cuts leading to vastly-reduced contract offers for many players whose deals expire at the end of this season, and a player exodus appears inevitable.

Warren Gatland
Warren Gatland also admitted Wales’ contract dispute took its toll (Joe Giddens/PA)

Along with thorny subjects like Wales’ former 60-cap national selection rule and fixed-variable contracts, off-field problems led to the prospect of a strike before England’s Cardiff visit.

Although a strike was averted and the England game went ahead as scheduled, with Steve Borthwick’s team winning 20-10, the whole saga left its mark.

Owens said: “In those two weeks, there was high emotion and a lot of different opinions, which is good.

“Every player in the squad is in a different situation in their career and where they are at in terms of contracting at the moment.

“It was a hugely emotional time for different reasons. The whole group were mature about it and a decision was made democratically – we all bought into that.

“That was two weeks ago now, and we have had time just to prepare and concentrate on the rugby, and that is what we will be doing tomorrow.

Ken Owens
Ken Owens has led Wales in a difficult Six Nations campaign (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“There has been a lot going on off the field, which has been tough to deal with at times. It is what it is, and we have to get on with things.”

Wales are coming off the back of successive Six Nations defeats against Ireland, Scotland and England, raising the spectre of a first Six Nations wooden spoon since 2003.

Italy are also without a win in this season’s tournament and the stakes are high at Stadio Olimpico.

“It is going to take time to get that consistency in everything we are trying to do,” Owens added.

“I am totally confident we are on the right track, we are tight as a group and we are going to keep building.

“You do get caught in the goldfish bowl. There is a lot going around off the field more than anything, and we have not had consistency in performance and not had results. The scrutiny comes on ever harder.

“The challenge for us is to stay disciplined within our game-plan and what we are trying to do, and not get frantic.

“We are all proud Welshmen, we put the shirt on to get results and make the country proud.

“It has been tough over the last couple of weeks because we have not been accurate and consistent enough.”

