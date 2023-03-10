Andy Farrell backs ‘world-class’ Ireland prop Tadhg Furlong to shine in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Andy Farrell backs ‘world-class’ Ireland prop Tadhg Furlong to shine in Scotland

By Press Association
March 10 2023, 3.20pm
Tadhg Furlong, with ball, has not played since December (Niall Carson/PA)
Tadhg Furlong, with ball, has not played since December (Niall Carson/PA)

Andy Farrell is confident “world-class” prop Tadhg Furlong will be ready for Ireland’s crunch Guinness Six Nations clash with Scotland following a three-month injury absence.

Furlong has been thrust into Farrell’s starting XV for Sunday’s visit to Murrayfield after tighthead deputy Finlay Bealham sustained a championship-ending knee problem in the round-three win in Italy.

The 30-year-old has not played competitively since Leinster’s 38-29 victory over Ulster on December 3 but has been passed fit following a calf issue.

Despite a 99-day gap between appearances, head coach Farrell is positive Furlong will hit the ground running.

“Some players can and some players can’t and he’s across his detail like no other,” Farrell said of Furlong.

“Tadhg doesn’t have to tear himself apart mentally to try and make sure that he gets up to speed because he’s already figured it out.

“He’s one of those that probably when he’s driving the car, or sat in his room, or having a bit of food or whatever, he’s probably thinking about the game anyway so when it comes to training it’s all boxed off.

“He brings confidence to the team by how he prepares and that gives us confidence to know that he’s ready to play.

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton is also back from injury
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton is also back from injury (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“He’s a world-class prop and a great leader and when you look around the changing room there are certain players that give a sense of confidence whether they’re playing or not and he’s one of them.

“Tadhg’s nothing to lose. He just needs to be himself, he just needs to go out there and enjoy it.”

Farrell has made six personnel changes for the trip to Edinburgh, bringing back a host of star names as his side continue their Grand Slam pursuit.

Captain Johnny Sexton and centre Garry Ringrose have overcome the issues which kept them sidelined in Rome, while Robbie Henshaw and Jamison Gibson-Park are back on the bench having, like Furlong, not featured at Test level since the autumn.

Hooker Dan Sheehan, flanker Peter O’Mahony and scrum-half Conor Murray have also been restored to the starting line-up, with Tadhg Beirne and Bealham the only notable injury absentees.

Asked if his selection was the strongest of this year’s Six Nations so far, Farrell said: “Well, it really doesn’t matter, does it?

“It’s what’s available to us and it’s always nice to have players coming back towards the end of the tournament.

“This stretch now coming up is probably the hardest stretch, back-to-back games with a six-day turnaround, so it’s nice that the squad is nice and healthy.”

While pacesetters Ireland remain on course for a tournament clean sweep following bonus-point wins over Wales, France and Italy, Scotland are bidding to clinch a first Triple Crown since 1990 to stay in title contention.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell, right, has made six personnel changes for the trip to Scotland
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell, right, has made six personnel changes for the trip to Scotland (Niall Carson/PA)

The Irish, who finish the competition at home to England, have won 11 of the past 12 meetings between the nations but Farrell is wary of the hosts.

“At this moment in time, they’re the whole package as far as (how) they’re playing,” he said.

“I think they’ve always been a really tough side to break down. The proof is in the history of that.

“You name me a game where they’ve not been confident going into a game against Ireland. Rightly so really, because we’ve always had ding-dong battles with them. It’s always been really tough and this is no different, is it?

“I’m sure they’re confident going into what is a huge game for them and a massive game for us also.”

