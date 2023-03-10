Marco Silva ‘really happy’ at Fulham as he dismisses comments of move elsewhere

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Marco Silva insisted he was happy at Fulham and dismissed any rumours of a move elsewhere ahead of his side’s Premier League clash with leaders Arsenal on Sunday.

Fulham have exceeded all expectations this campaign and head into the weekend seventh in the table, just three points behind fifth-placed Liverpool.

Last season, Silva guided Fulham to promotion from the Championship and they have shown no signs of slowing down in the top flight, having previously bounced between the two divisions over the last few years.

Silva has been linked with a move elsewhere after his success with the Cottagers, but declined to comment.

“I will not make any comments on that. Managers, players, we can’t control what people write. I won’t comment,” the Fulham boss said.

“You know my contract. I have this season and another year on my contract at this club. I’m really happy here. I won’t make any comments on that.”

Fulham will be without key midfielder Joao Palhinha for the visit of Arsenal as he serves the second match of a two-game ban after receiving 10 yellow cards during the season.

The Portugal international has impressed since his reported £20million move from Sporting Lisbon in the summer and his success in the top flight has seen him linked to a move away from Craven Cottage.

However, Silva said he was not wasting time thinking about the future of his midfielder.

He added: “He’s happy here. As before, it’s the same with players as managers, it’s impossible to control what people write.

“Whether managers or players are linked with clubs, or if there’s interest.

“To be honest it’s something we don’t lose time thinking about these situations. With Joao it’s the same.”