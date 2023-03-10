Lawrence Shankland ‘touch and go’ to feature in Hearts cup clash with Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lawrence Shankland ‘touch and go’ to feature in Hearts cup clash with Celtic

By Press Association
March 10 2023, 4.23pm
Lawrence Shankland is an injury doubt for Hearts (Steve Welsh/PA)
Lawrence Shankland is an injury doubt for Hearts (Steve Welsh/PA)

Robbie Neilson is planning to make a last-minute decision on whether to field Hearts top-scorer Lawrence Shankland in Saturday’s Scottish Cup quarter-final at home to Celtic.

The Jambos skipper, who has notched 21 goals this term, sat out Wednesday’s cinch Premiership defeat at Parkhead with a minor injury and, after missing Friday’s training session, he is rated “touch and go” for the Tynecastle rematch between the teams.

Shankland scored a hat-trick the last time Hearts hosted Celtic in October and, given the magnitude of this weekend’s match, Neilson is eager to have him back in the team if at all possible.

Alex Cochrane and Stephen Humphrys have also been battling to prove their fitness this week, but Josh Ginnelly, who went off injured in midweek, is fit to lead the attack.

“Lawrence is touch and go,” the manager said on Friday. “He didn’t train today so it will be a last-minute decision on him. He’s such an important player for us. A couple of others will make it and a few won’t. There will be a few changes from midweek but not a huge amount of changes.

“If there’s a possibility of them (players with fitness doubts) playing, we’ll try and risk these guys because it’s such an important game for us.

“It’s an opportunity to get to Hampden and when you look at the draw and the teams that are in it, there’s a great opportunity for us to progress even further, but we have to take care of this game.”

Hearts have been runners-up in three of the previous four Scottish Cup finals but Neilson is refusing to entertain talk of a Hampden return just yet.

“We’ve got guys that have had a few knockbacks in the last couple of years so we want to take that next step but first and foremost we have to take care of one of the best teams in Scotland so any thoughts about finals and semi-finals are out of the window just now,” he said.

“It’s about turning up and making sure we’re at it. We have to bring intensity and energy.”

After losing 3-1 at Celtic Park on Wednesday, Neilson is hoping home advantage can help give his side the edge. Saturday’s match will be the first in which the recently formed Gorgie Ultras fans group, who have brought noise and colour to Hearts’ away support, will have their own dedicated section in Tynecastle.

“It’s massively important being at home,” said Neilson. “We’ll have the ultras there in the Gorgie Stand so the place will be rocking and hopefully we’ll have a full house.

“The ultras have been great. They’ve had conversations with the club and it’s about creating an atmosphere. The European games really brought everyone together and we saw what the other teams were doing and how it can be done in a proper way where you can create an atmosphere but also have respect between the ultras and the rest of the fans and the stewards.

“Ultimately it’s about creating an atmosphere and getting the place rocking.”

Hearts are also set to be without Yutaro Oda, Gary Mackay-Steven, Craig Halkett, Craig Gordon, Liam Boyce, Peter Haring and Beni Baningime.

