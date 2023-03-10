So who might take over the Match of the Day hot-seat?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gary Lineker will step back from presenting Match Of The Day until he and the BBC have an “agreed and clear position on his use of social media”.

Here, the PA news agency looks at who could step in to the hot-seat.

Jermaine Jenas

It's a BIG BIRTHDAY WEEKEND as our man @jjenas8 is turning 40! 🎂 From all of us at #TheOneShow, we hope you have the best day! 🎉 We'd love to share your birthday messages with JJ tonight, so please write yours below! 📩 pic.twitter.com/C4Yqnzt8nc — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) February 17, 2023

The former Nottingham Forest, Newcastle and England midfielder is mainly used either as a studio guest or as a pundit alongside a commentator by BBC Sport, but Jenas has demonstrated his presenting skills on The One Show.

He was also chosen by FIFA to host the draw for the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.

Alex Scott

Alex Scott has worked as a presenter and pundit for the BBC and Sky across men’s and women’s football (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Scott, 38, enjoyed a successful playing career with Arsenal and England before moving into broadcasting after her retirement in 2017.

Like Jenas, she has presented The One Show and has also worked alongside Lineker in the past as a presenter of the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year programme. She was also a contestant on one of the corporation’s flagship entertainment shows, Strictly Come Dancing, in 2019.

Gabby Logan

Here we go….@SixNationsRugby @BBCSport BBC1 1.15pm Wales v Ireland do join us…..i think it could be lively. pic.twitter.com/bW9ScxAR2T — Gabby Logan (@GabbyLogan) February 4, 2023

Former gymnast Logan has presented MOTD in Lineker’s absence on many occasions in the past, while she also fronted the BBC’s coverage as the Lionesses stormed to glory in last year’s Women’s Euro.

She has also been involved in the BBC’s coverage of Six Nations rugby, and the last four summer Olympic Games.

Mark Chapman

Mark Chapman is the regular host of Match of the Day 2 (Nigel French/PA)

‘Chappers’ is the regular presenter of Match of the Day 2, which shows highlights of Premier League action on Sunday evenings.

He is also a key part of the BBC’s coverage of football on radio, presenting Sports Report on 5 Live and the Monday Night Club on the same channel.