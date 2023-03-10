It was hard watching – Rhys Webb found Wales games tough as fan during exile

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

It was hard watching – Rhys Webb found Wales games tough as fan during exile

By Press Association
March 10 2023, 6.02pm
Wales scrum-half Rhys Webb will make his first Six Nations start for six years against Italy on Saturday (Adam Davy/PA)
Wales scrum-half Rhys Webb will make his first Six Nations start for six years against Italy on Saturday (Adam Davy/PA)

Rhys Webb ends a six-year Guinness Six Nations absence in the Wales number nine shirt on Saturday admitting he did not even want to watch the team play during his international exile.

The 34-year-old Ospreys scrum-half last begun a Test three years ago and has not made a Six Nations start since 2017.

But the 38-cap Webb returns to Warren Gatland’s starting line-up as Wales head to Italy in the hope of avoiding a Championship wooden spoon.

Wales Captain’s Run – Principality Stadium
Rhys Webb was barred from playing for Wales after joining French club Toulon and falling foul of the 60-cap rule for those playing outside the country (David Davies/PA)

“I can’t remember what game it was,” Webb said, recalling his period out of Wales favour.

“But my son’s age group were going to watch the game in the Principality Stadium with his rugby team and he asked if I could go.

“I was like, ‘Oh gosh, do I have to?’. But I went and when the boys were singing the anthem and the crowd were going, it felt like, ‘I need to be back here’.

“It was hard watching, especially at the stadium. When it’s on the TV I don’t really have much time with my three boys running round, but at the stadium it was hard.

“I just wanted to be out on the pitch with the boys. It just made me go back to the Ospreys and work hard, keep my head down and keep my focus.”

Webb’s first spell at the Ospreys ended in 2018 when he chose to join Toulon, making him ineligible to play for Wales.

He did not meet the 60-cap criteria for those playing outside Wales, although it was claimed the regulations should not apply to him as he had agreed his move to France in 2017 before the rule changes were announced.

“A lot has happened in those six years, but I don’t regret anything,” said Webb, who toured with the British and Irish Lions in New Zealand 2017 but featured just five times during Wayne Pivac’s 34-Test reign as Wales head coach.

“For me, things happen for a reason and I’ve never been one to let my standards slip.

“I’ve always wanted to be involved in the Wales team and have that number nine jersey. That has not changed.”

Blues v British and Irish Lions – Eden Park
Rhys Webb was selected for the British and Irish Lions on their 2017 tour of New Zealand (David Davies/PA)

Webb gets that chance again alongside Ospreys half-back partner Owen Williams at the Stadio Olimpico and it will be a real family affair in Rome.

“They are coming out for this game, my three boys and my wife, and my mum and dad,” said Webb, who came off the bench during defeats to Ireland and Scotland but was omitted from the matchday squad for the last game against England.

“They have obviously supported me when I have been on the bench but it’s massive I’m wearing the number nine jersey, especially my kids being a little bit older now.

“They keep on asking me, ‘Why aren’t you wearing the number nine jersey? What number are you wearing, why are you wearing number 21 all the time?’.

“I actually put it on the calculator (after being selected) – daddy is number nine, so they know. It’s nice to be back.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
2
The site of the proposed St Andrews beer garden
St Andrews beer garden plan delayed amid fears for pedestrians – and fossilised fish
3
Ewan Mitchell, farmer and agricultural contractor, who was born in Perth but lived near Dunfermline.
Fife farm worker Ewan Mitchell gets fitting send off as his tractor leads funeral…
4
The group (L-R) Owen Bonner, Connor Davies, William Matthew, John Matthew were all cleared of assaulting the brothers.
Group cleared of savage assault at Fife yard but one convicted of abduction
5
The incident happened on Erskine Street, Dundee. Image: Google.
Pensioner dies after being found in Dundee following alleged assault
6
Robert Robertson.
Dundee man ‘endangered children’ by leaving uncapped needles outside city nursery
7
CCTV shows the woman entering the Lochee butchers and taking the charity tin. Image: MacDonald & Son Butchers
Watch as women ‘brazenly’ walk off with charity tin from Dundee butchers
8
Ben Tagoe and 1990s clubbers at the Ice Factory Perth, which hosted the Rhumba Bar. Image: Ben Tagoe/Culture Perth.
Early 1990s ravers to reunite in Perth and Dundee for play inspired by legendary…
9
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit some parts of Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Most of Tayside and Fife now warned to expect snow after third update to…
10
Plans to expand the caravan park at Erigmore Leisure Park have racked up 87 objections. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Over 80 objections to controversial Perthshire caravan park expansion

More from The Courier

The Pars have released a statement after Tuesday night's match. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline will not sell North West Stand tickets for next fixture after 'a number…
Kane Ritchie-Hosler ws given a great reception by the Pars fans. Image: Craig Brown.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler on how the ref 'helped' Dunfermline fans show their appreciation with that…
Wales scrum-half Rhys Webb will make his first Six Nations start for six years against Italy on Saturday (Adam Davy/PA)
Friday court round-up — Sheriff's dilemma and chewing gum
Ed McVey as Prince William in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
VIDEO: First look as The Crown’s Prince William scenes in St Andrews begin filming
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has had his players' backs in recent weeks. Image: SNS.
JIM SPENCE: 'Smart' Gary Bowyer has taken pressure off Dundee stars' shoulders and onto…
Rory Bremner will be playing it for laughs when I'm Sorry I Haven't a Clue arrives in Perth and Dundee.
Inspired nonsense? I'm sorry, I haven't a clue
Tree felling will take place on the A9 and A85.
Disruption on two major Perthshire roads due to tree felling
The Oven owners Andrea Mcewen, Dillon Mcewen and Marc Wheelen. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Oven pizzeria in Fife serves up free slices to celebrate opening
The Stooshie politics podcast. Image by DC Thomson design.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Nicola Sturgeon takes SNP flak and Lib Dems meet in…
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly

Editor's Picks

Most Commented