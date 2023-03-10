Snow causes havoc, Rashford’s joy and Fury’s deal – Friday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 10.

Football

Marcus Rashford had more cause to celebrate this season.

Over the moon to have won MU & PL Player Of The Month again. I couldn’t have done it without the rest of the boys and the staff. Setbacks will happen but as long as we stay focused and stay together we will always see the light at the end of the tunnel! pic.twitter.com/Gh1LYJZ4cM — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) March 10, 2023

The snowfall overnight was causing plenty of problems for EFL clubs.

Good morning 👋🏼 With temperatures dropping overnight, @PoolfootFarm is currently covered with a blanket of snow! ❄️#OnwardTogether pic.twitter.com/ymBEcxjlFe — Fleetwood Town FC (@ftfc) March 10, 2023

❄️| 𝑷𝒖𝒓𝒆 𝒂𝒔 𝑵𝒆𝒘 𝒀𝒐𝒓𝒌 𝒔𝒏𝒐𝒘 AESSEAL New York Stadium looking particularly wintry this morning!#rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProud pic.twitter.com/VXj8rylspF — Rotherham United (@OfficialRUFC) March 10, 2023

🌨️ | Due to inclement weather conditions, the Bradford City Store, Valley Parade Ticket Office and @YorkshirePay 1911 Main Reception at the @UniofBradford Stadium are CLOSED TODAY. ➡️ | Read: https://t.co/QXoJHbTpwr#BCAFC pic.twitter.com/GMA4IkDhMs — Bradford City AFC (@officialbantams) March 10, 2023

England and Manchester United forward Nikita Parris was celebrating her 29th birthday.

Paul Pogba wiped the slate clean.

Boxing

Tyson Fury laid down the law to Oleksandr Usyk.

Cricket

The cricketing world paid its respects after the death of Australia captain Pat Cummins’ mother.

We are deeply saddened at the passing of Maria Cummins overnight. On behalf of Australian Cricket, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Pat, the Cummins family and their friends. The Australian Men's team will today wear black armbands as a mark of respect. — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) March 10, 2023

Our deepest condolences to Pat Cummins and his family after the passing of his mother Maria. pic.twitter.com/rmlL9xSDvf — ICC (@ICC) March 10, 2023

Our thoughts are with Pat Cummins and his family after the passing of his mother 🙏 pic.twitter.com/t8If54hJFY — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) March 10, 2023

The domestic season is almost here…

Just a reminder, it's 27 days until the first County Championship game of the season… ☃️#YorkshireFamily pic.twitter.com/gYlLp9FBem — Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) March 10, 2023

Motor Racing

Williams turned the clock back.

Damon Hill kicked off his 1996 Championship-winning season with a victory in Melbourne #OnThisDay 27 years ago! 💪🤩#WeAreWilliams @HillF1 pic.twitter.com/icrjHwjGGw — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) March 10, 2023

Jenson Button signed a three-race NASCAR Cup deal.