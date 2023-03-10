Billy Dodds delighted Inverness can cash in after cup success over Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Billy Dodds delighted Inverness can cash in after cup success over Kilmarnock

By Press Association
March 10 2023, 10.47pm
Inverness manager Billy Dodds says his team have cashed in (PA)
Inverness manager Billy Dodds says his team have cashed in (PA)

Billy Dodds believes Inverness Caledonian Thistle’s win over Kilmarnock to book a place in the Scottish Cup semi-finals will boost the club’s financial situation – and he says every other team will want to draw the Caley Jags in the final four.

Inverness recently announces losses of over £830,000 for last season, taking their total to more than £3million over the last five years.

However, a trip to Hampden next month – thanks to goals from Billy Mckay and Sean Welsh – will provide a financial boost.

Dodds believes that when the draw for the final four is made on Monday evening, his cinch Championship team are the one everyone will want.

He explained: “I said we’d love to help (with the club’s financial situation) but I didn’t want to burden the players with it and it will certainly help on that front.

“I know the figure that came out but I don’t know what the finances are – but it will certainly help them.

“I had a hug with the chairman (Ross Morrison) afterwards, it was his birthday.

“I told him to enjoy the Livingston game and then I told him to enjoy tonight – and I’ll tell him to enjoy the semi now too.

“I don’t know if the semis are still pooled so it doesn’t matter about getting a money-spinner.

“There’s a route there to get to the final but Ayr or Falkirk will want us too.”

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes was disappointed with his side’s performance, saying they lacked the desire to make it into the final four.

He also believed Killie should have been awarded a penalty of their own in the first half but conceded the better team won on the night.

“I thought we were second best,” McInnes explained. “Inverness wanted it more than us and that is always a sad indictment of a team.

“It is never easy for a manager to accept that and say it but the truth was Inverness were, hands-down, more energetic than us and had more desire about them.

“What we have found is when we have lost the first goal on the road we have lost confidence but that shouldn’t have been the case tonight.

“The penalty was harsh on us and I thought we could have had one ourselves, but the better team won tonight. The team who deserved it won.”

