On This Day in 2014 – Alan Pardew banned after headbutting Hull’s David Meyler

Newcastle manager Alan Pardew was handed a seven-match suspension for his headbutt on Hull midfielder David Meyler on this day in 2014.

The Football Association also fined Pardew £60,000 in imposing the toughest managerial punishment in Premier League history.

Pardew was given a three-game stadium ban followed by a four-match touchline suspension after clashing with Meyler during Newcastle’s 4-1 win at Hull on March 1 2014.

Newcastle boss Alan Pardew was given a seven-match suspension for headbutting Hull midfielder David Meyler (Owen Humphreys/PA)

With his side trailing 3-1, Republic of Ireland international Meyler raced over to get the ball to take a throw-in quickly by the Newcastle dugout.

Pardew responded by leaning in to Meyler and moving his head towards him.

After the FA hearing, Pardew said: “As I have made clear, I deeply regret the incident and again wholeheartedly apologise to all parties for my conduct, which I understand was not acceptable.

“I will accept the punishment handed down by the FA.”

Newcastle had issued their own statement after fining Pardew £100,000.

“We have held discussions with Alan, who has offered his sincere apologies,” the club said. “It is clear he deeply regrets his actions.”

Pardew’s four-year spell at Newcastle came to an end in December 2014 when he was given permission to talk to Crystal Palace about their managerial vacancy.

Now 61, Pardew has managed West Brom, ADO Den Haag, CSKA Sofia and Aris Thessaloniki since leaving Palace in 2016.