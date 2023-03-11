Gregor Townsend will not dwell on the past and wants to see a brave Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gregor Townsend will not dwell on the past and wants to see a brave Scotland

By Press Association
March 11 2023, 9.01am
Head coach Gregor Townsend wants a brave Scotland (PA)
Head coach Gregor Townsend wants a brave Scotland (PA)

Gregor Townsend is adamant that Scotland’s current form is of far more relevance than their grim record against Ireland as the two teams prepare to lock horns in Sunday’s high-stakes Guinness Six Nations showdown.

The Scots have failed to win any of their last seven matches against the Irish and have won only once in the last 12 meetings.

Townsend is of no mind to allow his team to be burdened by talk of their past record against this weekend’s opponents, as he believes their improvement since they last faced the Irish in Dublin a year ago is more significant with regard to Sunday’s match.

“What’s more important is what we’re doing just now and what we’ve learned since the summer, since last year’s Six Nations when obviously one of those games was against Ireland,” he said.

“What we’ve put in place since then is more important than how we’ve played against Ireland in the past. We will look at Ireland and what they’ve done in their past few games, stretching back to the New Zealand Tests.

“You do look back at games you play against them but we know what they are about. They are very well coached, the contact area is massive for them.

“They go through a lot of phases and can stretch the opposition and they have an attack shape driven by Jonny Sexton which is all set up to find a weakness, so we have to be together and alive in defence.”

Townsend admits it is unusual to see a Six Nations contestant arrive at BT Murrayfield with such a formidable aura but he is braced for the challenge.

France v Scotland – Guinness Six Nations – Stade de France
Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend is aware there is room for improvement with regard to the team’s results against Ireland (Adam Davy/PA)

“There have been other teams that have been dominant that have come here, such as New Zealand over the years,” he said. “It is maybe different to see it from a Six Nations team but that is the strength of European rugby just now, we have the number one and number two teams in the world in our competition.

“They have got a lot of things that lead to success at Test level, first of all cohesion. They know each other really well, a lot of them play for the same club and they all play in the same country.

“They have been together now for a few years and have built success through Joe Schmidt, and Andy Farrell has evolved their game as well which has led to even more success from them.

“They know what works for them. They have a full deck of cards this week with their players coming back and they will take confidence from that.”
 

