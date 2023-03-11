Eddie Howe confident Newcastle playing well enough to turn form around

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Eddie Howe confident Newcastle playing well enough to turn form around

By Press Association
March 11 2023, 9.02am
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe is confident his team is playing well enough to win games (Steven Paston/PA)
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe is confident his team is playing well enough to win games (Steven Paston/PA)

Eddie Howe is concentrating on the “finest details” as he attempts to turn around the run of form which has seen Newcastle slip off the pace in the race for Champions League qualification.

Just a few weeks ago, the Magpies were sitting pretty in third place in the Premier League table and threatening to leave Manchester United, Tottenham and Liverpool scrapping for the remaining top-four berth with Chelsea well out of the picture.

However, a run of just one win in eight league games, including defeats by the Reds and Manchester City either side of their Carabao Cup final disappointment at the hands of United, has seen them slip to sixth ahead of Sunday’s clash with Wolves.

Asked about that recent slump, Howe said: “I think every team will go through that – tell me a team that hasn’t. But I think the key thing is how quickly you can come out of that moment and how you conduct yourselves through it and how you play through it.

“I’ve got to say, the players have been excellent so it’s not a case, as I say, that the performances have been poor and then you’re looking at poor results on the back of that.

“I found it very difficult after the Manchester City game. I was really proud of the effort, the commitment, the delivery of the game plan, just the finest details were missing.”

Twelve months ago, the Magpies were entrenched in a top-flight survival scrap and the fact they are even contesting the European places is remarkable despite the sizeable investment they have made in the three transfer windows since their new Saudi-backed owners arrived at St James’ Park.

However, that has simply served to raise expectation and impose a very different pressure upon Howe and his players.

Asked if he has been able to confine that to his work life rather than taking it home, he replied: “You’d have to ask other people, they’re probably a better judge than me. I’d say I try not to, I try not to walk through the door and take my emotions from my day with me.

“But I’m human, so I’m sure there is an element of that that is following me. But I try not to impart that on to anyone else, especially if it’s negative, of course.”

Newcastle will be without suspended midfielder Joelinton for Sunday’s game, but defender Fabian Schar should be available after missing the trip to the Etihad Stadium under concussion protocols.

