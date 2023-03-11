Mouth-watering Edinburgh showdown in store – Scotland v Ireland talking points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mouth-watering Edinburgh showdown in store – Scotland v Ireland talking points

By Press Association
March 11 2023, 9.04am
Scotland face Ireland on Sunday (Brian Lawless/PA)
Scotland face Ireland on Sunday (Brian Lawless/PA)

There is plenty at stake at BT Murrayfield on Sunday as Scotland host Ireland in the most significant match of the penultimate weekend of the Guinness Six Nations.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some key talking points ahead of the mouth-watering Edinburgh showdown.

All to play for

A year ago this weekend, Scotland were in Rome playing a relatively insignificant match against Italy, with their victory meaning little in the grand scheme of things other than ensuring they would not finish with the wooden spoon. This time they go into their penultimate fixture knowing there are huge rewards potentially awaiting them. If they beat Ireland, they will claim a first Triple Crown since 1990. In addition, a home victory, especially with a bonus point, would take Gregor Townsend’s team into their final match at home to Italy with a real chance of winning the Six Nations title. The Irish are not short of motivation either, however. A win in Edinburgh will leave them on course for the title and a Grand Slam.

Can the Scots halt Irish dominance?

Scotland v Ireland head to head
(PA Graphics)

Captain Johnny Sexton this week claimed Ireland are preparing to face the greatest Scotland team of the Six Nations era. Although there is clearly a healthy respect for the hosts, the Irish have dominated this fixture for a decade. Ireland have won 11 of the last 12 clashes, including seven on the bounce, dating back to 2014. From an Irish perspective it would be extremely unfortunate timing for their recent supremacy to end. In an intriguing sub-plot, the sides are set to meet again at the autumn World Cup, with the Paris showdown likely to determine which nation progresses from the pool stage. Ireland thumped Scotland 27-3 during the same stage of the 2019 tournament in Japan.

Irish bring back the big guns

Andy Farrell has selected arguably his strongest side of this year’s Six Nations so far by welcoming back a host of star names from injury. Prop Tadhg Furlong will make his first competitive appearance since early December following a calf issue after deputy Finlay Bealham suffered a tournament-ending knee problem in the round-three win in Italy. Sexton and Garry Ringrose also return having been sidelined in Rome, while Cian Healy, Jamison Gibson-Park and Robbie Henshaw significantly strengthen the bench as they await their first Test involvements since the autumn. Bealham and Tadhg Beirne are the only notable absentees from a fearsome matchday 23.

Hogg hits his century

Stuart Hogg
Stuart Hogg is a key man for Scotland (Adam Davy/PA)

There will be fanfare aplenty from a Scottish perspective as Stuart Hogg leads the hosts out ahead of winning his 100th cap. The 30-year-old full-back made his debut in 2012 and has gone on to become, in the words of head coach Townsend, one of the best players in the history of Scottish rugby. Townsend also said on Friday that Hogg has been training this week as well as he can recall. It will come as little surprise therefore if the Scottish number 15 marks his landmark occasion by finding a way of influencing the match in his side’s favour.

Record-breaking weekend for Sexton?

Johnny Sexton
Johnny Sexton is fit again for Ireland (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Hogg may not be the only player to pass a notable milestone in this weekend’s match as fit-again Irish skipper Sexton also stands a chance of securing some personal glory. The 37-year-old is closing in on becoming the Six Nations’ all-time leading points scorer. He sits just seven championship points shy of Ronan O’Gara’s record total of 557, having leapfrogged former England international Jonny Wilkinson into second spot last month. Sexton insists team achievements top individual accolades but concedes surpassing former international team-mate O’Gara would be a “fantastic” bonus.

