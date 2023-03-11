Andy Farrell pleased with Ireland’s preparations ahead of crunch Scotland clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Andy Farrell pleased with Ireland’s preparations ahead of crunch Scotland clash

By Press Association
March 11 2023, 9.04am
Andy Farrell’s Ireland have won 20 of their last 22 Tests (Brian Lawless/PA)
Andy Farrell’s Ireland have won 20 of their last 22 Tests (Brian Lawless/PA)

Andy Farrell believes Grand Slam-chasing Ireland have become well-versed in handling the emotion of big occasions ahead of Sunday’s colossal Guinness Six Nations showdown with Scotland.

The world’s top-ranked nation are strong favourites for victory at what is likely to be a hostile Murrayfield as they seek to stay on course for a championship clean sweep following wins over Wales, France and Italy.

Scotland also have plenty at stake and must secure a first Triple Crown in 33 years to remain in title contention on the day long-serving full-back Stuart Hogg claims his 100th cap.

Ireland head coach Farrell – a serial winner during his playing career in rugby league – insists there is no substitute for practising good habits in order to deliver when the pressure is on.

Asked about common factors in successful teams, he replied: “It’s in the process, isn’t it? It’s in the preparation and there’s only one way to fully believe really without it being plastic.

“You can’t prepare half-hearted and expect to walk out confident because when you are in the cauldron, it squeezes everything out of you.

“Our preparation is absolutely key to that and how we make each other feel all week and understanding if everyone is on the same page and everyone feels the same, that’s absolutely the key.

“It’s something we’ve been building towards for a while now and, from what I’ve seen this week, it continues to build.

“What we’ve got really good at is making sure that towards the end of the week the right balance is there between switching on and switching off and being relaxed enough and not being too drained as far as the emotion of the occasion (is concerned), so therefore you’re able to be yourself.

“That’s something that’s been in the mix for quite some time now and it needs to continue to get better. How does it get better? By keep putting yourselves in these type of situations, so it’s a good test for us at the weekend.”

Ireland have been victorious in 20 of their last 22 Tests and are on a seven-match winning streak against Scotland.

“I feel we’re in a good spot going into it but the opposition always has a good say in that and we’re playing against a good team,” continued Farrell.

“To be able to win a Triple Crown for them is huge, Stuart Hogg’s 100th cap is another bit of emotion that they’ll throw into the mix.

“You get to the point where all these things thrown into the pot adds a little bit more spice to the game.”

Farrell has made six personnel changes for the fixture, which is followed by next Saturday’s Dublin finale against England.

Captain Johnny Sexton, prop Tadhg Furlong and centre Garry Ringrose will return from injury, while hooker Dan Sheehan, flanker Peter O’Mahony and scrum-half Conor Murray have also been restored.

Murray’s inclusion ahead of the fit-again Jamison Gibson-Park, who joins returning duo Cian Healy and Robbie Henshaw on the bench, was perhaps the most surprising selection.

Farrell hailed the mental toughness of the 33-year-old Munster man, who stepped in as a late replacement for Gibson-Park ahead of the round-one success in Wales before playing against France just days after his father was seriously injured in a road traffic collision.

“It takes a lot to shake him,” Farrell said of Murray. “He’s been through a lot, hasn’t he over the last few years?

Conor Murray, left, will partner Johnny Sexton at Murrayfield
Conor Murray, left, will partner Johnny Sexton at Murrayfield (Brian Lawless/PA)

“But I’ve never seen him break. I’ve never seen his confidence, his will break at all. He’s just kept working hard.

“I’ve never seen him sulk. I’ve never seen him feel sorry himself. It just shows the character of the man and that’s why he’s playing like he is.

“That’s how it’s been so far in this campaign for him.

“He’s still able to perform like he has. It’s a credit to him and his family how he’s handled the whole thing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
2
Artist's impression of the new SSEN Transmission warehouse in Claverhouse, Dundee.
£17m Dundee warehouse the size of V&A museum set to be approved
3
Ed McVey as Prince William in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
VIDEO: First look as The Crown’s Prince William scenes in St Andrews begin filming
4
Kinnettles Hotel wanted to open a St Andrews coffee kiosk
St Andrews horse box coffee kiosk plan ‘like putting lipstick on a pig’
5
Tree felling will take place on the A9 and A85.
Disruption on two major Perthshire roads due to tree felling
6
Police on scene in Anstruther after a body is found
Probe after woman found dead on Anstruther beach
7
The Tay Road Bridge was shut. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Tay Road Bridge incident resolved ‘safely’ after two hours of delays for drivers
8
The Oven owners Andrea Mcewen, Dillon Mcewen and Marc Wheelen. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Oven pizzeria in Fife serves up free slices to celebrate opening
9
A Stagecoach bus.
List of prices as Stagecoach confirms fares rise in Tayside and Fife
2
10
Perth pensioner Mike Perry thinks electric cars are the future. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
How Perth EV driver Mike conquered electric car ‘range anxiety’
13

More from The Courier

Flames rip through the bus on Battenberg Road near the Royal Marines base at Condor. Image: Ross Pert.
Bus catches fire near Royal Marines base in Arbroath
Paula Yates in February 1994. Image: Duncan Raban/Popperfoto via Getty Images.
Paul Whitelaw: A look back at the stories of Paula Yates and Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe…
Police on the scene on Nicol Street in Kirkcaldy. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson.
Woman left trapped in car after crash in Kirkcaldy
Actress Elaine C Smith, pictured here at the launch of the SNP Women's Pledge with her 11-month-old grand daughter, Stella in 2015, is one of the woman who have inspired Lesley.
LESLEY HART: Women who shaped me, from Mum to Elaine to Alice
Author Hannah Dolby. Image: Trisha Keracher-Summerfield.
'I've always been funny - but I've just realised other people like it' says…
Heavy snow fell overnight. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline's League One match versus Peterhead OFF following pitch inspection
Mary-Jane's aunt Kathleen, with nine of the 15 from the next generation.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A family with the best of love and life
Each false alarm costs nearly £2,000. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee and Angus schoolkids set off eight 'malicious' fire alarms every month last year
Robbie Coltrane and Emma Thomson in Tutti Frutti.
From a small room to vast studios - 100 years of the BBC in…
Jonathan Haughian.
Jail for Fife drug dealer who stashed cannabis 'Dairy milk' bars in shipping container

Editor's Picks

Most Commented