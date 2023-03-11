Michael Beale aware Raith are ready to cause cup upset against Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Michael Beale aware Raith are ready to cause cup upset against Rangers

By Press Association
March 11 2023, 10.03am
Rangers manager Michael Beale is expecting a stern test from Raith (Steve Welsh/PA)
Rangers manager Michael Beale is expecting a stern test from Raith (Steve Welsh/PA)

Rangers boss Michael Beale believes Raith have already demonstrated potential for causing problems as he prepares for Sunday’s Scottish Cup quarter-final tie at Ibrox.

The Kirkcaldy side, managed by former Rangers player Ian Murray, beat Motherwell 3-1 in the previous round to set up a trip to Govan in the quarter-finals.

Rovers are also performing well in the cinch Championship; they sit in seventh place with their first defeat in 10 league games coming in a 3-0 defeat by Partick Thistle in Maryhill last weekend.

Beale, who promised to play his strongest side against Rovers, referred back to two of their best performances since he took over as Rangers boss in November – a 3-0 win over Hearts at Tynecastle in February and Wednesday night’s 4-1 win at Hibernian – as he considered the task ahead.

He said: “They’ve lost one in 10 (league) games so they’re in good form.

“It was the last game they lost so maybe that’s a motivation for them this week in terms of their training and I’m sure Ian’s getting into them.

“Obviously, he played for the club and secondly the warning’s there.

“They beat Motherwell 3-1 in the last round so the warning is there for us.

“It’ll be a completely different challenge. They’ll come and they’ll sit deep and make life difficult for us which makes the game slower.

“Two teams play the game and if Raith come and have a go that’ll give us more space to play into so the game becomes faster for example, if Fashion Sakala and Ryan Kent are running into space.

“If they come and sit back then we’ll have to be patient and find a way of playing closer together.

“Every game’s different. I think the two games we played in Edinburgh recently, fair play to Hearts and Hibs, they came and really tried to face us head on and it made for two excellent games of football.”

Beale insists there is “no hangover” from the 2-1 Viaplay Cup final defeat by Old Firm rivals Celtic at Hampden Park last month.

The former QPR boss said: “This season has given some disappointment but in the Scottish Cup, none of that counts.

“What counts is that we have a quarter-final on the weekend at home.

“A home draw in a quarter-final is a favourable draw for Rangers and we just need to make sure we’re at our best and we get ourselves back to Hampden for a semi-final.

“There’s no hangover, I don’t think that’s healthy. I just think we have to be focused on retaining this trophy.

“I think if we play to our true level then we’ve got a really good chance of doing that.

