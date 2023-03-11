Liam Manning excited by ‘big plans’ for Oxford after taking over as head coach

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Oxford have announced the appointment of Liam Manning as the Sky Bet League One club’s new head coach.

The 37-year-old has agreed a deal to become U’s boss, succeeding Karl Robinson, who was recently sacked after nearly five years in charge.

Manning takes the reins at the Kassam Stadium after a spell with MK Dons which saw him guide the club to third place last season, missing out on automatic promotion to the Championship by one point before losing out in the play-offs to Wycombe.

But, after a poor start this term, he was sacked by the Dons with the club in 23rd position; he now has a new opportunity in the same league with Oxford.

Manning insists there are big plans for the club and is looking forward to getting started as boss.

He told Oxford’s website: “I thank the board for showing faith in me and I want to repay that, first of all by ensuring the team pull away from any immediate danger and then by being part of a very exciting period in the club’s history.

“Oxford has amazing fans home and away, there are big plans for the future of the club and I can’t wait to get started.

“I look forward to meeting the supporters and staff and being part of a big club with even bigger ambitions.”