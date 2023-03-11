Celtic keep treble hopes alive with easy win over Hearts in Scottish Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Celtic keep treble hopes alive with easy win over Hearts in Scottish Cup

By Press Association
March 11 2023, 2.31pm
Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi
Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi

Celtic cruised into the Scottish Cup semi-finals after Aaron Mooy’s early goal sent them on their way to a 3-0 victory over Hearts at Tynecastle.

Mooy scored in the second minute and Celtic never looked back as they kept their treble hopes alive against a Hearts side who rarely threatened.

Kyogo Furuhashi netted his 26th goal of the season just before the interval and Cameron Carter-Vickers headed a late third.

Holders Rangers are the only other Premiership club left in the competition, at least until their quarter-final clash with Raith Rovers on Sunday.

Hearts were still without Lawrence Shankland and Robert Snodgrass but they brought back Michael Smith, Stephen Kingsley and Barrie McKay following their 3-1 league defeat at Celtic Park on Wednesday.

Sead Haksabanovic started for the visitors in place of the injured Daizen Maeda following his spectacular goal in midweek while Alistair Johnston, Greg Taylor and Reo Hatate returned.

Celtic took control from the start and Hatate had a shot well parried by Zander Clark even before Mooy steered home a first-time left-footed effort. Jota had set up the opener after getting free down the right when Kye Rowles failed to cut out a pass forward.

The visitors were in control until Hearts finally came to life midway through the half after Callum McGregor’s foul on Jorge Grant allowed the home side to put the ball into the box. Hill met Grant’s free-kick and Toby Sibbick turned and shot but Joe Hart got down well to stop and clawed the loose ball behind as Hill slid in for the rebound.

The home side could not maintain any pressure though and Clark saved from Hatate following a brilliant one-touch move involving Mooy and Furuhashi.

Carter-Vickers was off target from a free header before Celtic doubled their lead with the final action of the half.

Hearts were slow to get out as Johnston received the ball back from Mooy following his throw-in and the Canada right-back’s low cross was brilliantly flicked home at the near post by Furuhashi.

Yuki Kobayashi replaced Carl Starfelt at half-time and there was little serious test for the new-look Celtic central defence.

Jota had a great chance when Furuhashi helped on Johnston’s ball forward but Clark saved well.

Celtic remained in control and Hill blocked Hatate’s goal-bound effort before Carter-Vickers headed home unchallenged from substitute Matt O’Riley’s free-kick in the 80th minute.

