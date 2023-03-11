Dean Holden commits to Charlton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charlton manager Dean Holden has signed a new long-term contract at the club.

The 43-year-old, formerly of Bristol City, will now stay in charge of the Addicks until the summer of 2026.

Holden walked through the door at The Valley earlier this term, replacing Ben Garner initially until the end of the season.