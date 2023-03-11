We will want more than £25million for Alex Scott – Nigel Pearson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

We will want more than £25million for Alex Scott – Nigel Pearson

By Press Association
March 11 2023, 4.01pm
Alex Scott has been linked with a big-money move (Tim Goode/PA)
Alex Scott has been linked with a big-money move (Tim Goode/PA)

Nigel Pearson made it clear Bristol City would want more than £25 million for midfielder Alex Scott if he was to leave Ashton Gate.

The manager was talking after seeing the highly-rated youngster net the second goal in a comprehensive victory over relegation-threatened Blackpool.

Scott netted with a low 81st-minute finish from 12 yards to build on Andreas Weimann’s superb left-footed shot, which found the top corner on 58 minutes.

Blackpool wasted a great chance to take the lead when Jerry Yates shot wide on 34 minutes and their misery was compounded by an early injury to Gary Madine.

Asked about his most valuable asset after the game, Pearson said: “So far the speculation about Alex Scott has been cooked up by journalists and agents.

“We have not received one firm offer. If we do, it will need be more than £25 million in today’s market.

“I believe Alex will play for England one day. I thought that when I first saw him in a training session and nothing since has changed my mind.

“He is a level-headed lad, who won’t be affected by reports in the press. He will play for a top club one day and it’s just a question of when.”

Of his team’s performance, Pearson added: “We thoroughly deserved to win. It was an afternoon when patience was the key.

“The team showed it after a frustrating first half. And Andi Weimann has demonstrated it in awaiting a first-team chance.

“He has not played as often as he would have liked recently because others have done so well. But he is a really good team player and his strike today was absolutely fabulous.

“We had a lot of possession, which meant we didn’t have too many chances to counter-attack, but when we did we looked dangerous.

“It was another good home performance. No one could argue with our right to the points.”

Defeat deepened Blackpool’s relegation worries and manager Mick McCarthy was frustrated with how easy Bristol City had it.

McCarthy said: “It didn’t help losing Gary Madine to injury so early. He has a brace on his knee and we can only hope it isn’t serious.

“It was a poor performance and I told the lads we had let our fans down. We were well beaten and it wasn’t good enough.

“We had a great chance to take the lead in the first half and I think missing it affected Jerry Yates’ performance.

“But as a team we have to be better. It was extremely frustrating to watch because we never got into the game.

“Normally, we make life difficult for the opposition, but today we didn’t even do that.

“I’d be interested to see the stats on duels won and tackles made because Bristol were better than us on all counts.

“Games are ticking away and what we can’t afford to do is play like we did last week when everyone was pleased with the performance and then produce this sort of display.

“We didn’t turn up today. When you are in our league position there is a shortage of confidence and belief, which makes things tough to improve.

“Some of the things we did were really disappointing. The players are trying as hard as they can and we are still coming up short.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
2
Artist's impression of the new SSEN Transmission warehouse in Claverhouse, Dundee.
£17m Dundee warehouse the size of V&A museum set to be approved
3
Ed McVey as Prince William in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
VIDEO: First look as The Crown’s Prince William scenes in St Andrews begin filming
4
Kinnettles Hotel wanted to open a St Andrews coffee kiosk
St Andrews horse box coffee kiosk plan ‘like putting lipstick on a pig’
5
Tree felling will take place on the A9 and A85.
Disruption on two major Perthshire roads due to tree felling
6
Police on scene in Anstruther after a body is found
Probe after woman found dead on Anstruther beach
7
The Tay Road Bridge was shut. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Tay Road Bridge incident resolved ‘safely’ after two hours of delays for drivers
8
The Oven owners Andrea Mcewen, Dillon Mcewen and Marc Wheelen. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Oven pizzeria in Fife serves up free slices to celebrate opening
9
A Stagecoach bus.
List of prices as Stagecoach confirms fares rise in Tayside and Fife
2
10
Perth pensioner Mike Perry thinks electric cars are the future. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
How Perth EV driver Mike conquered electric car ‘range anxiety’
13

More from The Courier

The iconic Frida Kahlo is the subject of a fascinating documentary series on the BBC.
TELLYBOX: A fascinating insight into the iconic Frida Kahlo
The WeeCOOK Kitchen has a range of dishes, including their famous pies. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
4 restaurants in Angus where you can bring your own bottle
Forbes Newsagent., C;epington Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Man, 26, charged in connection with armed robbery at Dundee newsagent
Brucefield Road in Blairgowrie. Inage: Google Street View.
Police probe after thieves steal safe in Blairgowrie break in
Chris Kane. Image: SNS.
Liam Gordon: Getting Chris Kane back will be 'massive' for St Johnstone
Flames rip through the bus on Battenberg Road near the Royal Marines base at Condor. Image: Ross Pert.
Bus catches fire near Royal Marines base in Arbroath
Paula Yates in February 1994. Image: Duncan Raban/Popperfoto via Getty Images.
Paul Whitelaw: A look back at the stories of Paula Yates and Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe…
Police on the scene on Nicol Street in Kirkcaldy. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson.
Woman, 78, seriously injured after crash in Kirkcaldy
Actress Elaine C Smith, pictured here at the launch of the SNP Women's Pledge with her 11-month-old grand daughter, Stella in 2015, is one of the woman who have inspired Lesley.
LESLEY HART: Women who shaped me, from Mum to Elaine to Alice
Author Hannah Dolby. Image: Trisha Keracher-Summerfield.
'I've always been funny - but I've just realised other people like it' says…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented