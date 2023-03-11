Andreas Voglsammer’s first-half penalty enough as Millwall boost play-off hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Andreas Voglsammer’s first-half penalty enough as Millwall boost play-off hopes

By Press Association
March 11 2023, 5.09pm
Andreas Voglsammer (centre) netted the winner against Reading (Yui Mok/PA)
Andreas Voglsammer (centre) netted the winner against Reading (Yui Mok/PA)

Millwall bolstered their Championship play-off hopes with a hard-earned 1-0 victory in a feisty encounter at Reading.

In a scrappy first half, the visitors secured an early advantage when German midfielder Andreas Voglsammer coolly converted a penalty.

The second period was little better, although neither side were able to create any clear-cut chances, but Millwall maintained their composure for a vital narrow win.

Millwall’s play-off push had stuttered lately, with only two wins in their past six outings.

Reading were in similarly-poor form, winning only two of their past 11 league matches.

Millwall began sluggishly but at least offered a number of robust tackles as the hosts sought to find a way through going forward.

Jeff Hendrick did fashion a half-chance for Reading but his long-range effort was blocked.

Having finally settled, Millwall went ahead in the 11th minute after sloppy play in the home midfield – primarily from defender Naby Sarr.

Zian Flemming ran through alone and, just as he entered the area, goalkeeper Joe Lumley brought him down with a clumsy challenge.

Referee Michael Salisbury pointed to the spot and Voglsammer made no mistake, slamming the ball past Lumley high into his right-hand top corner.

Millwall looked to build on their advantage but Flemming and fellow 13-goal striker Tom Bradshaw were starved of decent service.

Reading tried to regroup and push into the Millwall half but the visitors were always in control at the back and rarely troubled.

From a Tom Ince free kick in a dangerous position on the right flank, Lions goalkeeper George Long rose well to gather the ball with ease.

As the game grew increasingly fractious before half time, Salisbury had to speak to Reading manager Paul Ince to calm him down.

Millwall made a bright opening to the second period, with Flemming at the heart of much of their forward movement.

Voglsammer also proved troublesome for the home defence, a left-wing cross from him only caught by Lumley at the last moment as it threatened to creep into the net.

Andy Carroll tried to get Reading going but – as in the first half – was still subject to some fierce attention from his markers.

It meant that the home side were unable to make any significant headway, allowing Millwall to absorb the sporadic pressure and then break swiftly.

Another clever cross from Voglsammer had Lumley in trouble again but there was no team-mate on hand to tuck the ball home from close range.

Millwall gradually retreated further, protecting their lead, and Long had to move smartly to save at the feet of Reading substitute Lucas Joao.

Manager Ince was eventually booked near the end as Salisbury’s patience ran out and the Lions held on relatively comfortably to boost their bid for the top six.

