Ipswich make Bolton pay for missed penalty

George Hirst and Cameron Burgess scored as in-form Ipswich beat fellow promotion hopefuls Bolton 2-0 to end their hosts’ unbeaten nine-game home record in Sky Bet League One.

Leicester loanee Hirst netted a stunning first goal for the Tractor Boys from Wes Burns’ cross a minute before half-time to put the visitors on the road to a fifth successive victory.

Papa John’s Trophy finalists Bolton wasted a great opportunity to level five minutes into the second half.

A foul by Burgess on Conor Bradley gave the hosts a penalty but Dion Charles’ effort was saved by Christian Walton – the striker’s first missed spot-kick since he joined from Accrington in January 2022.

Walton’s stop also helped extend Ipswich’s run of opposition shut-outs to a club record six games.

The visitors ensured victory when Burgess scored his third goal of the campaign, rising unchallenged to convert Leif Davis’ corner after 68 minutes.

Wanderers drop to sixth, nine points behind Kieran McKenna’s third-placed Ipswich side – who are now just two points off an automatic promotion spot.