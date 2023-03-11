Carlos Corberan guides West Brom to victory over former club Huddersfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Carlos Corberan guides West Brom to victory over former club Huddersfield

By Press Association
March 11 2023, 5.11pm
Carlos Corberan guided West Brom to victory over former club Huddersfield (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Carlos Corberan guided West Brom to victory over former club Huddersfield (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Carlos Corberan enjoyed a winning reunion against Huddersfield as West Brom stretched their unbeaten home run in the Sky Bet Championship into double figures with a 1-0 victory at The Hawthorns.

John Swift’s penalty on the half hour made it nine wins and a draw in 10 games for Albion and kept Huddersfield – who Corberan led to the Championship play-off final last season – in the relegation zone.

Albion’s third win in four – all without conceding – put them three points outside the play-off zone with 10 games oleft.

By contrast, Huddersfield have failed to enjoy a ‘new manager bounce’ following Neil Warnock’s return from retirement to replace Mark Fotheringham.

The Terriers are now six points adrift of the safety line after one win in five under the 74-year-old – their only victory in their last 12 games – while they have failed to score in six of their last seven.

Several thousand West Brom supporters demonstrated against owner Guochuan Lai before the game with a peaceful protest.

They were soon cheered by their team, who attacked from the start with Huddersfield seemingly content to sit back and try to contain them.

Ironically, Huddersfield had the first opportunity when centre-back Tom Lees sent a free header over the bar from Josh Koroma’s inswinging corner.

That apart, Albion dominated. Erik Pieters’ low drive hit the shins of goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik before a defender hacked the ball away.

Pieters was unusually involved in a lot of attacking play in the early stages and his chip sent Daryl Dike clear but the American striker missed the ball as it dropped invitingly out of the air for the volley.

Okay Yokuslu also threatened from distance for the Baggies but his low 30-yard drive skidded just wide.

Albion’s persistence paid off when they won a penalty.

Conor Townsend placed himself where he knew Matty Pearson would challenge and the defender obliged as they tussled for Jed Wallace’s pass after Jayson Molumby had switched play.

Swift made no mistake from the spot, drilling the ball firm and low to Vaclik’s right, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way on the half hour.

Huddersfield wasted a chance to equalise with the first opening of the second half.

Jack Rudoni split the defence for David Kasumu but the forward dragged a poor shot wide with only goalkeeper Josh Griffiths to beat.

Albion responded when Wallace crossed for the unmarked Dike but his side-footed effort from 15 yards was well blocked by Ben Jackson.

Dike was involved again as he challenged in the air for Darnell Furlong’s deep cross but the ball seemed to bounce off Lees before being gratefully collected by Vaclik on the line.

Substitute Tom Rogic went close to Albion’s second at the death but his placed shot was held by Vaclik diving to his left.

