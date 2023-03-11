Nathan Tella bags brace as Burnley ease past 10-man Wigan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nathan Tella bags brace as Burnley ease past 10-man Wigan

By Press Association
March 11 2023, 5.20pm
Nathan Tella, right, celebrates scoring Burnley’s first goal against Wigan (Martin Rickett/PA)
Nathan Tella, right, celebrates scoring Burnley’s first goal against Wigan (Martin Rickett/PA)

Nathan Tella’s double helped runaway Championship leaders Burnley return to winning ways with a 3-0 victory over 10-man Wigan at Turf Moor which stretched their lead at the top to 13 points.

The Clarets were held by Wigan’s fellow strugglers Blackpool last weekend but never looked in danger of dropping more points once Tella had given them a deserved lead after 14 minutes.

Wigan remain bottom on goal difference and their cause was not helped by having to play the last hour of the game with 10 men after central defender Omar Rekik – on loan from Arsenal – was sent off by referee John Busby for a second caution, both for fouls on the lively Tella.

Tella is enjoying an impressive season-long loan from Southampton and added his second two minutes into the second half to take his tally to 16 in all competitions.

Substitute Lyle Foster added the third – his first for the club – as Burnley reached the 80-point mark. With 10 games still to play, they remain well on course to top the century mark.

Vincent Kompany’s slick-passing team dominated from the start and Anass Zaroury went close to giving them the lead after 10 minutes when his shot hit the post.

They didn’t have to wait long to make the breakthrough, however, with Tella steered a glancing header into the far corner of the net from Zaroury’s pin-point cross.

Rekik’s first caution had followed a reckless tackle on Tella in the ninth minute but the Tunisian international didn’t learn his lesson and saw red after diving in again on Tella 20 minutes later.

Wigan boss Shaun Maloney reacted by taking off striker Josh Magennis and sending on defender Stephen Caulker, who was denied an equaliser against the run of play when his close-range header was saved by Arijanet Muric.

Muric also saved from Ashley Fletcher’s shot after a mistake by Hjalmar Ekdal before the break but Burnley took only two minutes of the second half to give themselves a two-goal cushion when Tella scored with his second header of the game after Ashley Barnes had helped on Joey Gudmundsson’s corner.

After that it was just a case of how many rampant Burnley would score.

Zaroury (twice) and Vitinho squandered good chances to extend the lead before Foster scored with a shot from a tight angle in the 76th minute after being set up by fellow sub Michael Obafemi.

Jack Cork, another sub, went close late on with a fine shot that fizzed just wide as Burnley completed a high-scoring double over their Lancashire neighbours having won 5-1 at the DW Stadium back in August.

