Barrow and Sutton maintain recent unbeaten runs with stalemate

Barrow and Sutton shared the Sky Bet League Two points in a dour 0-0 draw at Holker Street.

The stalemate ensured Pete Wild’s Cumbrians went five games without defeat for the first time since returning to the Football League.

But there was a sense an opportunity had been missed by the hosts, who had the better chances against a side who have now gone nine games undefeated, losing just one match in 14.

Loanee Jake Young came closest to breaking the deadlock, with what would have been his first strike for the club, early on as he forced Sutton stopper Jack Rose to push his effort past the post.

Rose repeated the feat as he kept out the dangerous 21-year-old in similar fashion on the stroke of half-time.

The hosts saw two huge penalty claims waved away.

Defender Sam Hart went closest to stealing the spoils for Sutton as his late effort deflected just wide.

But it was one of those games which was destined for a goalless finish as both sides settled for a point in their respective play-off bids.