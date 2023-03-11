Harrison Biggins and George Miller fire Doncaster to victory over AFC Wimbledon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Doncaster Rovers injected new life into their flagging League Two play-off aspirations with a 2-1 win over AFC Wimbledon.

The Dons had taken the lead through Josh Davison on 18 minutes. He collected the ball on the edge of the box, cut inside and struck a tame effort which Rovers keeper Jonathan Mitchell fumbled into his own net.

Doncaster levelled on 27 minutes when Harrison Biggins rose to meet a superb cross from Charlie Seaman and nodded in from a tight angle.

By 32 minutes the game had been turned on its head. Ben Close spotted George Miller in space from a free-kick out wide and the striker swept home his 10th league goal of the campaign.

The visitors had the majority of chances after the break as they looked for the equaliser but Mitchell atoned for his earlier error with fine saves from substitute Kasey McAteer and Ali Al-Hamadi.

Joseph Olowu almost put the icing on the cake for Doncaster when he connected with an overhead kick only to see it deflect wide.