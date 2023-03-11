Five home wins in a row for Shrewsbury after beating Morecambe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Shrewsbury made it five League One home wins on the bounce with a 3-1 victory over strugglers Morecambe.

First-half goals from Luke Leahy and Rob Street gave Steve Cotterill’s side the advantage before Dan Crowley pulled one back for the Shrimps in first half stoppage time.

Morecambe were denied a leveller when Farrend Rawson’s 64th-minute header was ruled out for offside and Chey Dunkley completed the scoring with a header six minutes from time.

Leahy gave the Shrews the lead in the 33rd minute from the penalty spot after Crowley was adjudged to have handled a Tom Bayliss corner and Street doubled the lead with a close-range tap-in after Matt Pennington had flicked on another Bayliss set-piece.

Crowley pulled one back with a fine-placed finish from the edge of the box but the Shrimps’ comeback hopes were dashed with Dunkley’s late header.